Gabrielle Union just opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard in a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. Union told host Dax Shepard that the five-year marriage was “dysfunctional from day one."

When Shepard expressed shame for his own past infidelities, Union shared that she wasn't “getting wife of the year awards” for her relationship with the former NFL player, whom she divorced in 2006.

“In my first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating,” she explained. “A part of it was like keeping up with his activities, like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? You’re going to feel this one.’ And I just felt entitled to it as well.” (It's giving Cam and Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus).

She added that she was "paying all the bills. I was working my ass off and I felt like that’s what comes, the spoils of riches.” She went on to tell Shepard that she wishes she felt guilt for her past behavior but that "it was such a stupid relationship that should have never got out of the dating phase."



Union is now happily married to former NBA star Dwayne Wade. The two tied the knot in 2014 and now share Kaavia James (whom they welcomed via surrogate in 2018). Wade also shares son Zaire and daughter Zaya with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier with Aja Metoyer.

