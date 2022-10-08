Gabrielle Union Paired Her Fall Outfit with a Very Summery Shoe

The transition from summer to fall (especially when it comes to getting dressed) is hard on everyone, even celebrities.



Just look at Gabrielle Union, who, despite her best efforts to embrace the shift of seasons with her latest outfit, still couldn't let go of her warm weather shoes. On a recent date night, the actress stepped out with her husband Dwyane Wade in a chilly New York City, wearing open-toe sandals. She paired the chocolate brown platforms with a collared cardigan that featured a colorful checkered print and a single buttoned fastened above her midriff, as well as a coordinating maxi skirt that reversed her top's pattern.



Union accessorized with a slouchy black shoulder bag, a silver chain necklace, and a half-up, half-down braided hairstyle with space buns.

Dwyane, meanwhile, opted for a pared-down appearance, teaming black pants and a black shirt with a stark white jacket and sneakers.



This wasn't the only sartorial win during the Wade's NYC fashion tour. Just a day prior, the couple was spotted in coordinating menswear looks — with Gabrielle wearing baggy pants and oversized blazer with nothing underneath, and Dwyane, in an all-orange pantsuit. And before that, they showed off their sporty style while dressed in navy and gray sweatsuits, as they were photographed checking into their hotel.