Gabrielle Union Brought Back the Color-Blocking Trend in the Glitziest Gown

Color-coded fashion, the 2023 way.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 09:36AM
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union and her latest red carpet look are resurrecting the 2010s color-blocking trend, but in a much more subtle — and arguably, wearable — way. Rather than mixing together Crayola-like colors that clashed (bright red and yellow, or even purple), Union's outfit, instead, combined a trio of muted tones.

For the season three premiere of Truth Be Told, the actress, who recently joined the crime series' cast, wore a strapless gown with sparkly fringe and color-coded paneling. At the bodice, a chartreuse green swath of fabric seamlessly transferred to a blush section across the waist, before the dress finally made its way into a long, black beaded column. Union paired the floor-sweeping dress with diamond jewelry and a '90s-style spiky bun.

On the red carpet, she posed alongside her co-star Octavia Spencer, who wore a black dress with leopard-print heels, and the show's executive producer Reese Witherspoon — dressed in a pinstripe skirt suit with sheer tights. 

Gabrielle Union, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer

At the event, Gabrielle addressed the backlash she recently received over comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. In the episode, Union said she felt "entitled" to cheat because she was making more money than her ex-husband ("Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.")   

"If you're gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing," Union said while defending her comments to Entertainment Tonight. "Just so you know where your anger actually is." She continued, "I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man. Because that's what I called it. And stupid!"

Related Articles
Dua Lipa fuzzy vest Instagram
Dua Lipa's Recording Studio Attire Included a Fuzzy Vest and a Billowy Blouse
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's Triple-Denim Outfit Included a Cropped Corset
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Latest Monochromatic Outfit Is a Royal Rewear
NEWS: Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Christina Aguilera latex hoodie cargos Instagram
Christina Aguilera Test-Drove the Cargo Pants Trend With a Cropped Latex Hoodie
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Defied Winter's Fashion Rules in an Extreme Crop Top
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Naked Dress with a Dopamine-Inducing Pop of Color
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Kate Hudson 'Poker Face' premiere
Kate Hudson Wore a Black Velvet Cutout Gown With Knee-High Cowboy Boots
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates