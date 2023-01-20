Gabrielle Union Brought Back the Color-Blocking Trend in the Glitziest Gown

Gabrielle Union and her latest red carpet look are resurrecting the 2010s color-blocking trend, but in a much more subtle — and arguably, wearable — way. Rather than mixing together Crayola-like colors that clashed (bright red and yellow, or even purple), Union's outfit, instead, combined a trio of muted tones.



For the season three premiere of Truth Be Told, the actress, who recently joined the crime series' cast, wore a strapless gown with sparkly fringe and color-coded paneling. At the bodice, a chartreuse green swath of fabric seamlessly transferred to a blush section across the waist, before the dress finally made its way into a long, black beaded column. Union paired the floor-sweeping dress with diamond jewelry and a '90s-style spiky bun.



On the red carpet, she posed alongside her co-star Octavia Spencer, who wore a black dress with leopard-print heels, and the show's executive producer Reese Witherspoon — dressed in a pinstripe skirt suit with sheer tights.

At the event, Gabrielle addressed the backlash she recently received over comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. In the episode, Union said she felt "entitled" to cheat because she was making more money than her ex-husband ("Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.")



"If you're gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing," Union said while defending her comments to Entertainment Tonight. "Just so you know where your anger actually is." She continued, "I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man. Because that's what I called it. And stupid!"