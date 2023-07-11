Gabrielle Union Just Clapped Back at Trolls That Said She’s Too “Old” to Wear Thong Bikini Bottoms

From stringy yellow suits to itty-bitty orange two-pieces, it’s no question that Gabrielle Union knows a thing or two about wearing bikinis — and she just made it very clear how she feels about those who think otherwise. During a recent appearance on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, the 50-year-old actress got candid about aging in Hollywood and how it relates to what trolls think she’s allowed to wear.

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’ she told the host. “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.’”

Instagram/gabrielle union

Union continued by joking, “I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter… This is for you bitch… It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket.”

The actress then went on to explain that, beyond just swimwear, many Hollywood standards are set up to make women feel “invisible” as they start to age.

"At 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” Gabrielle shared. “You start taking on the same attitude as [a] society that believes that you lack value.”

She concluded, “We need to boldly take up space and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do, instead of waiting. Claim you, whether it’s you fall in love with a younger dude… you love you more than anybody else loves you.”