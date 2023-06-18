Gabrielle Union Just Completely Bared Her Entire Butt on the Red Carpet

"Just enough to get a glimpse."

Updated on June 18, 2023 @ 11:42AM
Gabrielle Union
Photo:

Getty

Just when we thought naked dressing couldn't get anymore nakeder, Gabrielle Union saw and raised us one with her latest red carpet look.

On Friday night, the actress attended a special screening of her new Netflix film The Perfect Find at the American Black Film Festival in Miami, wearing a gown that was completely sheer from the waist down. Union's monochromatic Burc Akyol dress consisted of a black mock neck bodysuit with structured shoulders, high-cut sides, and white mesh fabric layered over its long sleeves, as well as a super see-through skirt that highlighted her hips and long legs.

As revealing as the gown was from the front, nothing compared to what was in store in the back. Sporting nothing but the aforementioned bodysuit, which featured just a thong, Gabrielle essentially bared her entire butt for all the world to see on the step-and-repeat. Strappy black sandals, silver jewelry, and a sleek butt-length ponytail rounded out her look.

Gabrielle Union

Getty

Teasing her butt-baring outfit on Instagram, Union captioned a slideshow of snapshots from the evening: "Just enough to get a glimpse 😉." 

This was just one of many stellar style moments courtesy of Gabrielle as of late. While promoting her upcoming movie in New York City this week, she not only kept the Barbiecore trend alive with a hot pink tweed blazer dress and matching skirt underneath, but also brought back the beloved '90s sitcom bob while wearing a cropped leather tank top from Prada and a breezy white ankle-length skirt.

