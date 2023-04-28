Gabrielle Union Just Wore Our Favorite Big Top, Tiny Bottom Outfit Combo

Sometimes, all it takes to remember that a beloved outfit formula exists is to see one of your favorite celebrities putting their spin on it. While big tops and tiny bottoms might be second nature to a lot of people, it's good to have a reminder that proportion play is an easy way to make any outfit a little more interesting, especially now that spring has officially sprung and summer is just around the corner. The latest celeb to step out in the look? Gabrielle Union, who made the street of Manhattan her runway — not a new thing for her — while wearing a boxy blazer and little skirt.

Union's all-black outfit — another NYC style standby — brought together non-traditional suiting in the form of an oversized, slouchy blazer and matching mini. She wore the monochromatic fit (even her tiny Prada bag followed the all-black-everything memo) with a pair of contrasting white Mary Janes. Union wore her hair in braids and pulled most of them up into a bun, though she left some out for face-framing purposes.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

The look comes after last night's Tiffany and Co. reopening, which she attended with her husband, Dwyane Wade. For the parents' night out, Union wore an all-black Elie Saab dress that featured alternating tiers of sequin ruffles and lace. Naturally, at an event for Tiffany, she wore jewelry from the storied New York jeweler. Wade kept his outfit slightly more casual, with a croc-embossed coat and white sneakers. The two walked the Tiffany-blue carpet together and celebrated with fellow stars Blake Lively, Katy Perry, and Florence Pugh.

