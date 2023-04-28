Gabrielle Union Just Wore Our Favorite Big Top, Tiny Bottom Outfit Combo

Feel free to try this out for yourself.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 @ 03:55PM
Gabrielle Union
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Sometimes, all it takes to remember that a beloved outfit formula exists is to see one of your favorite celebrities putting their spin on it. While big tops and tiny bottoms might be second nature to a lot of people, it's good to have a reminder that proportion play is an easy way to make any outfit a little more interesting, especially now that spring has officially sprung and summer is just around the corner. The latest celeb to step out in the look? Gabrielle Union, who made the street of Manhattan her runway — not a new thing for her — while wearing a boxy blazer and little skirt.

Union's all-black outfit — another NYC style standby — brought together non-traditional suiting in the form of an oversized, slouchy blazer and matching mini. She wore the monochromatic fit (even her tiny Prada bag followed the all-black-everything memo) with a pair of contrasting white Mary Janes. Union wore her hair in braids and pulled most of them up into a bun, though she left some out for face-framing purposes.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

The look comes after last night's Tiffany and Co. reopening, which she attended with her husband, Dwyane Wade. For the parents' night out, Union wore an all-black Elie Saab dress that featured alternating tiers of sequin ruffles and lace. Naturally, at an event for Tiffany, she wore jewelry from the storied New York jeweler. Wade kept his outfit slightly more casual, with a croc-embossed coat and white sneakers. The two walked the Tiffany-blue carpet together and celebrated with fellow stars Blake LivelyKaty Perry, and Florence Pugh

Related Articles
Catherine, Princes of Wales
Kate Middleton Let a Tiny Baby Hold Her Purse
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’
Zendaya
Zendaya’s Vintage Versace Gown Combined Leather and Lace in the Best Way
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Unbuttoned Leather Dress Plunged All the Way Down to Her Waist
Rihanna
Rihanna Wore Denim and Diamonds to Announce Her Next Movie Role
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris
We've Never Seen Kamala Harris in Sleeves Like This Before
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Wore the Coolest Labyrinth-Print Coordinating Set
Rihanna
Rihanna Channeled Sporty Spice in a Bra Top, Track Pants, and a Baseball Cap
Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Had Their First Date Night Since Becoming Parents
Doja Cat
Doja Cat Paired Her Completely See-Through Lavender Dress With Red Opera Gloves at the Time100 Gala
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured a Neon Green Bikini and Sky-High Platform Heels
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Look Featured a Sky-High Leg Slit and Floor-Sweeping Cape
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Knows Exactly What She's Doing in This Pink Gingham Set
Zendaya
Zendaya's Completely Backless Suiting Is Anything But Business Casual
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa Channeled the 'Princess Diaries' With Her Tie and Button Down Combo