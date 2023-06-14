Gabrielle Union Combined Her New '90s Hair With an Edgy Take on 2023's Most Viral Top

Gabrielle Union isn't stopping her Big Apple fashion tour de force. After wearing multiple showstopping 'fits yesterday as she made the rounds to promote her new Netflix rom-com, The Perfect Find, which is also a selection at this year's Tribeca Film Festival, today saw her debuting a new hairstyle alongside a leather version of the viral top that's taken over social media: a simple ribbed tank with a logo. But, because Gabrielle Union isn't satisfied with following trends, she remixed the silhouette in leather, opting for a cropped cognac-colored tank with Prada's signature triangle logo front and center instead of the ribbed cotton version from Miuccia Prada's namesake line or its designer siblings.

Just yesterday, Union wore her hair in a sleek bob and today's layers and volume were more akin to '90s sitcom moms (in the best way) than anything we've seen her in before. She combined the throwback hair with modern touches, like a color-blocked Prada Galleria bag from the line's new collection and an ankle-grazing white skirt. She finished the look with Prada logo slingbacks and silver-tone jewelry.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Prada's tank top may be one of the most covetable items from the line in years, its popularity means that other lines are offering up simple logo tanks, too. Loewe's version is also a must-have for fashion fans and brands like Stella McCartney, Fendi, Saint Laurent, and Celine all followed suit with embroidered tanks of their own. Union's leather version is a definite step up for the actress, who's been wearing nothing but amazing looks lately, including a Barbie-approved Versace blazer and a groutfit that combined a longline duster with a micro-mini knit dress with a plunging V neckline.

