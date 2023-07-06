Chloé Has Officially Confirmed Gabriela Hearst's Departure

It's a sad day for fashion enthusiasts and It girls everywhere because after three years as the Creative Director of Chloé, Gabriela Hearst is stepping down. Rumors have been swirling for months about Hearst leaving Chloé, and the brand officially confirmed her departure on Thursday via press release that stated she played "an instrumental and key role in driving Chloé’s ongoing transformation into a mission-driven company." The upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 show (which will be presented this September) will be Hearst's last collection with the brand.

“Gabriela has brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloé, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our Maison," said President and CEO Riccardo Bellini. "I would like to warmly thank her for bringing so much of herself to this mission — her passion, drive, and values, and for her unwavering commitment to supporting the Maison’s meaningful progression in shaping a more responsible future, true to the legacy of our founder. I look forward to the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection as the culmination of her Chloé journey, which will be a celebration of joy and creativity. I wish her much success and happiness as she focuses on her next creative endeavour.”

Getty Images

Hearst also shared a heartfelt note about her time at the company, thanking Bellini, CEO of Richemont Fashion & Accessories Philippe Fortunato, Jerome Lambert, and the brand's chairman Mr. Rupert.

“It has been the greatest privilege to share my creative vision and to add my voice to the story of Chloé, a remarkable Maison that I have always loved so dearly," she said. "I am grateful to have been part of the incredible team laying strong foundations for a purpose-driven future for fashion, and I am so proud of the positive change we have collectively achieved in developing a business and design perspective that puts our people and our environment first."

"Very few houses have such a history of strong female leaders who have each made their unique contribution to the Maison, under the inspirational legacy of its founder Gaby Aghion," she continued. "I represent a standard for quality that has no space for compromise and I believe in honoring the interconnectivity that we all belong to. I feel empowered and excited about the work done at Chloé and moreover, to leave a clear message that a woman can do it all and have fun while at it.”

Her first collection with Chloé debuted in March 2021, shortly after she founded her eponymous brand in 2015. She brought her sustainable approach to fashion to the fashion house, and in October 2021, Chloé earned its B Corp status under Hearst's rule.

