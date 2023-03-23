This New Plus-Size Swimwear Collection Has All the Trendy Pieces You'll Want to Wear This Summer

Shopping for swimwear should be fun — after all, any occasion that calls for a swimsuit is, at the very least, vacation-adjacent — but, for too many women, it's a shopping excursion mired by insecurity. If you're shopping for a size 14 and above, the experience can be a dreaded one filled with limited options and outdated styles. Gabi Gregg's latest collection of swimwear and resort wear, Gabi FreshSwim x ELOQUII, defies those tired limitations. The collection, available now, isn't Gregg's first sultry, on-trend, and inclusive swimsuit collection, but it might be her most celebratory and innovative so far.

The first collection in the Gabi FreshSwim x ELOQUII line, Chasing Paradise, features 23 cohesive pieces, from coverups to bikinis to one-piece suits, in vibrant colors with some of the year's most on-trend swimwear design details — neons, silky satin fabrics, bold prints, and flirty cutouts — all in sizes 14 through 32 with prices that range $79 and $150.

Courtesy of ELOQUII

According to Gregg, the line is meant to inspire confidence in its customer. "I know from personal experience and from my audience's experience how showing your skin and being in a bikini or swimsuit for much of our lives was a really scary experience, something that made us feel insecure," she says. We just didn't have great options."

Courtesy of ELLOQUI

Gregg, who helped popularize the ring bikini and hardware-focused swimwear over the course of her fashion career — her highlight reel includes being ELOQUII's first brand ambassador and InStyle's first plus-size fashion contributor — is excited for shoppers to find their confidence in the collection's statement-making pieces.

"My personal favorite is the tropical print bikini with the underwire and the matching pant. It’s a bright, fun print that works on all skin tones and comes with a few matching pieces. There's also a matching dress that covers the skin a little bit more. So you're turning heads, but you're not as exposed if that's something you're concerned about."

Courtesy of ELOQUII

Ensuring plus-size shoppers feel supported was a key component of designing this collection. Both Gregg and Yesenia Torres, ELOQUII's Creative Director, spent months ensuring that everything from fit to price point to coordinating separates was all as inclusive as possible. "We have something for everyone, which really excites me because I feel like you can find your confidence in swim[wear] in this collection," Torres tells Instyle, adding, "we know that confidence and swimwear are not two things that are usually tied together."



Courtesy of ELOQUII

It was hard for Torres to choose a single favorite item in the collection — "All designs are always your baby. You love them all," she says — but does admit to loving a showpiece. "I think the customer's going to be excited about this ombre dip-dyed suit that has a low-cut neckline and lace-up detail and a really beautiful, impactful coverup that goes with it. It's sexy and comfortable. It's a moment. You'll want to be seen in it."

Supporting plus-size shoppers is a cornerstone of both ELOQUII and Gregg's own personal brand. "We still have to fight for our space, but we're proud of what we do," says Torres. "But there's no other customer I'd rather design for than this one because there's nothing more beautiful than to hear them say, 'I feel so beautiful. I've never felt this beautiful in my life.' To unlock that for someone, there's nothing more satisfying than that."



Courtest of ELOQUII

Still, Gregg says there's a long way to go in terms of inclusivity in the fashion industry. "We are the majority of the population," Gregg says of herself and the plus-size community. "It's so important to design for us because we're the majority, and we also deserve the same access to fashion that everyone else has."

Despite the obstacles, Gregg and Torres take strength from knowing they're creating new and wonderful experiences for the plus-size community. "It's so fun to design for this customer because there's still so much she has never had access to or seen in her size. It's fun to bring that to her in a way that she's never received and to make her feel valued because she should be," says Gregg.

The Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Chasing Paradise Collection is available now, exclusively on ELOQUI'.