The Future of Fashion Is Extravagant

The Future of Fashion Is Extravagant

We’re looking six months down the line, and it looks fanciful and fun.

By Laura Norkin
Updated on October 7, 2022 @ 03:44PM
Sponsored By What's this?

One of the best things about working in fashion (or adjacent to it at least) is getting to live in the future. When the present feels stressful or downright dystopian, biannual Fashion Weeks provide a glimpse into another time, six months down the road. Sure, the seasonal calendar can make these runway shows feel out-of-touch with the here and now, but taken another way, it’s an opportunity to disconnect from all that and imagine the fantastical what-if. 

Future of Fashion

Kevin Tachman

What if, come spring, you have a different job and need a whole new wardrobe — would you be the office fashion plate and wear polka-dots and capes and big bows? Carolina Herrera and Thom Browne have voted a resounding yes. Would you welcome the return of beige presaged by Valentino and Batsheva? What if two robot arms raised out of the floor and painted a dress directly onto your body, and also what if you were Bella Hadid? 

Thom Browne

Kevin Tachman / Thom Browne

It’s not just Spring fashion on the mind: Inspired by our sponsor, Genesis, and the all-new G90, we’re daydreaming of all kinds of ways to introduce more luxury into the everyday.

As we scanned the runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris, the through line became clear: In Spring there will be fun. Clothing is going to be loud and our lifestyles more exciting to match. September’s sparkling optimism can wear off too soon, and the Fashion Week calendar lets us hold onto warmth a bit longer. The sun has barely gone down and we can imagine it coming back up. It looks like purple sequin bloomers at LaQuan Smith. It looks like bags big enough to get outta dodge for a few days, seen at Balmain and Louis Vuitton (the latter with a bedazzled handcuff handle). Even our jeans will be decked out with gemstones and splatter paint in Spring 2023.

Genesis3

Kevin Tachman

Below, as we dive into the Future of Fashion, see everything Senior Fashion Editor Sam Sutton packed for her week in Paris, exactly how stylists plan to wear the biggest trends next season, and more inspiration for living — and dressing — to the absolute fullest.

Was this page helpful?
More from

Future of Fashion

The Future of Fashion Is Extravagant
The Future of Fashion Will Be Extravagant
GENESIS: The Fashion Month Trend Report
The Biggest Trends From Fashion Month
Fashion Month Size Report
The Fashion Month Size Report Is In (And It's Not Great)
Here’s How Stylists Would Wear the Biggest Trends from Fashion Month
Stylists' Favorite Trends — And How to Wear Them
Where 4 Experts Find Unexpected Fashion Inspiration
Where 4 Experts Find Unexpected Fashion Inspiration
GENESIS: Everything I Packed for Paris Fashion Week
How a Fashion Editor Packs for Paris Fashion Week
A Stylist Shares Her POV on Making Classic Fashion Staples Your Own
A Stylist's Tips for Making Classic Staples Your Own
Designer Interview / Barbara Bui
Barbara Bui's Backless Suits Are About to Be Everywhere
GENESIS NATIVE: Everything You Need to Get Ready on the Go
Everything You Need to Get Ready on the Go
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Had a Dress Painted Onto Her Body on the Runway
NEWS: Ryan Gosling Is the New Face of Gucci
Ryan Gosling Is the New Face of Gucci
Cowboy boot + Babydoll Dress Outfit
This Fashion Forward Outfit Formula Gets the MOST Compliments
Related Articles
Here’s How Stylists Would Wear the Biggest Trends from Fashion Month
The Fashion Week Trends Stylists Love, And How to Actually Wear Them
GENESIS: The Fashion Month Trend Report
10 Spring 2023 Fashion Trends That Will Be Everywhere in a Few Months
Fashion Month Size Report
The Fashion Week Size Report Is In (And It’s Not Great)
Henry Zankov
Henry Zankov Is Creating a Colorful Future in Knitwear
KateSpade
Kate Spade Has Entered a New Era — While Still Staying True to Its Roots
dusters
One New Thing: A Duster Coat Will Refresh All Your Outfits for Fall
Aidy Bryant
Aidy Bryant Is on a Mission to Show the Fashion World What It's Missing
Stylists Weigh in On Their Favorite Fall 2022 Trends
8 Fall 2022 Trends That Fashion Stylists Are Excited About
Anifa Mvuemba
Anifa Mvuemba Is the Future of Fashion
Future of Fashion: Opera Gloves Are Everywhere
Opera Gloves Are the Confusing But Cute Fashion Trend That's Suddenly Everywhere
Fashion Week Still Matters for Some People
Yes, Fashion Week Still Matters — Just Not the Way It Used to
Western belt street style
This Fashion Trick Is the Easiest Way to Give Old Clothes a Whole New Look
Pisces New Moon - March Kicks Off With a Wildly Lucky, Game-Changing New Moon
March Kicks Off With a Wildly Lucky, Game-Changing New Moon
Your March Horoscope Is Here
Your March Horoscope Is Here
5 Spring 2022 Trends You May Already Have in Your Closet
5 Spring 2022 Trends You Probably Already Have in Your Closet
IS_020122_StateoftheArts_Vintage
Where Do Black Women Fit Into the Vintage-Clothing Revolution?