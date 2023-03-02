I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light

As someone who has stayed everywhere from the five-star Ritz in Berlin to a two-star cave in Ojai, I can confirm that there’s something every single hotel room has in common: No decent spot to do your makeup. All I want is a mirror beside a window, where I can apply my makeup in natural light — unfortunately, the average hotel room only has a bathroom mirror (where the lighting is either too dim or frighteningly harsh) and a full-length mirror by the door. My solution? A $22 travel mirror from Amazon that can mimic natural light.

Fed up after spending an entire week in said cave (and probably a week of sporting splotchy concealer), I took to Amazon to find a solution, should my boyfriend ever book another room where the sun doesn't shine. I landed on the Funtouch Travel Makeup Mirror, intrigued by its built-in stand and LED lighting around its perimeter with three settings for white light, warm light,and cool light. Plus, it had nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

With this mirror, I can actually see my entire face no matter where I am, no matter the time of day. The bright lights help me identify where I need to blend makeup a little more and where I may need to add a little more. The mirror’s also super convenient — no batteries are needed to make it glow. I can just charge it using the USB cord it comes with and also dim each light setting. There's also another version that has a little magnifying mirror that sticks right onto the mirror, which’ll help you catch any stray hair you didn’t know you had (and it’s 43 percent off right now).

In other words, you need this mirror. Don’t believe me? Maybe you’ll believe this reviewer, who said they would give it “a thousand stars” if they could. “You NEED this travel mirror! I can’t believe I’ve gone so long without it. I think it’s one of my top five favorite things that I have.” And we’re not the only ones who think so. “This mirror was a lifesaver. Recently had to travel to a wedding and the hotel mirrors are not the best lighting for applying makeup,” another shopper wrote. “This little mirror has three different light settings that were just right.” (And no, that one wasn’t me.)

Heading on a vacay soon? Tired of the unideal lighting in your quarters? At the risk of sounding redundant, you need this mirror. Scoop up yours now on sale for just $22.