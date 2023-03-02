I Could Even Do My Makeup in a Cave With This $22 Amazon Travel Mirror That Mimics Natural Light

It has a stand and three adjustable light settings.

By
Renée Reardin
RenÃ©e Reardin
Renée Reardin
Renée Reardin is a journalist with 10 years of experience in the beauty, wellness and fashion spaces. She's contributed to websites like Allure and Glossy.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 2, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Travel Beauty Tool
Photo:

Getty Images

As someone who has stayed everywhere from the five-star Ritz in Berlin to a two-star cave in Ojai, I can confirm that there’s something every single hotel room has in common: No decent spot to do your makeup. All I want is a mirror beside a window, where I can apply my makeup in natural light — unfortunately, the average hotel room only has a bathroom mirror (where the lighting is either too dim or frighteningly harsh) and a full-length mirror by the door. My solution? A $22 travel mirror from Amazon that can mimic natural light.

Fed up after spending an entire week in said cave (and probably a week of sporting splotchy concealer), I took to Amazon to find a solution, should my boyfriend ever book another room where the sun doesn't shine. I landed on the Funtouch Travel Makeup Mirror, intrigued by its built-in stand and LED lighting around its perimeter with three settings for white light, warm light,and cool light. Plus, it had nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers.

Funtouch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $26); amazon.com

With this mirror, I can actually see my entire face no matter where I am, no matter the time of day. The bright lights help me identify where I need to blend makeup a little more and where I may need to add a little more. The mirror’s also super convenient — no batteries are needed to make it glow. I can just charge it using the USB cord it comes with and also dim each light setting. There's also another version that has a little magnifying mirror that sticks right onto the mirror, which’ll help you catch any stray hair you didn’t know you had (and it’s 43 percent off right now).

In other words, you need this mirror. Don’t believe me? Maybe you’ll believe this reviewer, who said they would give it “a thousand stars” if they could. “You NEED this travel mirror! I can’t believe I’ve gone so long without it.  I think it’s one of my top five favorite things that I have.” And we’re not the only ones who think so. “This mirror was a lifesaver. Recently had to travel to a wedding and the hotel mirrors are not the best lighting for applying makeup,” another shopper wrote. “This little mirror has three different light settings that were just right.” (And no, that one wasn’t me.)

Heading on a vacay soon? Tired of the unideal lighting in your quarters? At the risk of sounding redundant, you need this mirror. Scoop up yours now on sale for just $22.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

55-Year-Old Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Eye Masks Reduce Crowâs Feet and Soothe Under Eyes â and Theyâre on Sale for $10
Tired Moms Say These Depuffing Under-Eye Masks Are a “Rescue Product” — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
Baggu crescent bag review
I’m Ditching My Other Everyday Purses for This $52 Sling Bag That Comfortably Fits All My Essentials
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Related Articles
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Priyanka Chopra Comfy Amazon Jeans
Priyanka Chopra Can "Spend All Day" in These Comfy Jeans, and They're Up to 60% Off at Amazon Now
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $13 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin
Editors Picks
All the Beauty Products InStyle Editors Couldn't Get Enough Of This Month
New Balance Sneakers Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Sneakers Are the “Most Comfortable” Shoes Shoppers Own, and They're 45% Off
Tan France Says You're Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
Tan France Says You’re Going to See These 5 Spring Trends Everywhere This Year
The Brand Behind Amazonâs Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum That Shoppers Call âUnbelievableâ
The Brand Behind Amazon’s Best-Selling Hair-Growth Supplement Makes a Serum Shoppers Call “Unbelievable”
This Supermodel-Loved Handbag Brand Dropped New Purses for Spring â and They Start at $30
The Expensive-Looking Bag Brand Worn by Oprah and Irina Shayk Just Launched Spring Styles Starting at $30
Nurses and New Moms Are Wowed By This Depuffing Eye Cream
New Moms Saw a “Major Improvement” in Dark Circles Thanks to This Nurse-Approved Eye Cream
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I've Been Using This $7 Face Powder for 10 Years, and It's My Secret to Perfectly Mattified and Blurred Skin
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $8 Drugstore Find that Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
I Replaced All of My Lip Treatments With This $4 Drugstore Find That Saved My Paper-Dry Lips
Best New Beauty Products: March
The 15 Best New Beauty Products Will Help You Unleash Your Best Spring Ever
Olivia Culpo moisturizer Amazon
Shoppers Say They're "Getting More Compliments" on Their Skin Thanks to Olivia Culpo's $15 Moisturizer
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That âLooks Great No Matter How You Style Itâ Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
The Amazon-Famous Sweater That “Looks Great No Matter How You Style It” Is Up to 57% Off Right Now
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic âThe Perfect Tankâ â and Right Now Itâs Just $7 Apiece at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Basic “the Perfect Tank” — and It’s Just $7 Apiece at Amazon