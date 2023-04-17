Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”

Warm weather is finally here, so it’s officially time to break out the sandals for good. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to book my next pedicure and expand my shoe collection with some spring-ready, open-toed picks. Of course, as I shop this season, I’m looking to my favorite trendsetters for shoe inspiration, and Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Margot Robbie have all been spotted wearing the same double-buckled sandal style. So, when I saw Amazon’s best-selling Funky Monkey slides (which look nearly identical) for just $19, I added them to my shopping cart immediately.

The customer-loved pair is available in 55 different colorways ranging from versatile neutrals to bright, bold shades perfect for springtime. They’re made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) a durable-yet-lightweight material with a bouncy, rubber-like feel. The shoe is built with two straps that are not only stylish, but they’re also adjustable to fit your foot precisely. Plus, the plush footbed molds to the shape of your foot for added comfort and support whether you’re going on long beach walks or running everyday errands.

Not only is the slip-on style loved by celebs, but Amazon shoppers are big fans, too. Over 37,000 customers have given the slides a five-star rating, making them the number one bestseller in women’s flip-flops. One reviewer called the pair “magic” saying they “feel like a dream” and, despite being so lightweight, offer a form fit and arch support. Another shopper said the shoes are so durable, they even “hiked the Alps” in them for “25 miles” with “no additional blisters.” While I don’t necessarily recommend wearing them for your next mountain excursion, the stylish pair is perfect for a day at the pool since they’re “waterproof” and can even “float” according to another reviewer.

When it comes to styling the slides, they’re bound to become your go-to warm weather shoe. They can be worn with “shorts, jeans, a casual dress” and of course, “a swimsuit,” as one person confirmed. And they’re so comfortable, another customer said they might even consider wearing them to a “formal dinner” with a long dress.

Be sure to shop the best-selling Funky Monkey slides while they’re on sale for just $19, and browse more discounted colors of the popular style below.

