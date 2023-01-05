Function of Beauty Now Has Affordable, Personalized Styling Products, and We Put Them to the Test

Our team at InStyle has a wide range of hair types and textures, so leading up to the launch, Function of Beauty sent us the line to test out for ourselves. Each team member selected a product to match their respective texture, then infused it with two boosters that fit their hair needs and incorporated the styler into their hair routine for two weeks. You can find detailed reviews on each product — based on hair texture — below, as each editor provided intensive feedback on their respective styler. Plus, you can find our overall thoughts on the line, too.

Luckily, Function of Beauty just launched a new line of personalized hair styling products that are a fraction of the price of their original offerings and are exclusively available at Target. The new line features one styling product designed for each type of hair texture (straight, wavy, curly, and coily), which can be enhanced with specialized boosters to address a wide range of hair struggles, including frizz, brittleness, and dullness, just to name a few. The base stylers are $13, while the two-packs of boosters clock in at less than $4 a pop — meaning you can get a tailor-made hair styling product for less than $20.

That’s why I’ve been hooked on Function of Beauty since it first launched in 2015. The brand’s tailor-made shampoo and conditioner continue to be a staple in my shower after years of use. My hair has become less frizzy , more manageable, and all-around healthier. But I understand that $50+ for hair care (even if it is custom-made) simply isn’t attainable for everyone.

This may sound like an exaggeration but my hair is my prized possession — I treat it like my own child and, frankly, spend way too much money than I’d like to admit to ensure it stays looking vibrant, shiny , and healthy. But in all honesty, there’s no limit (okay, almost no limit) to what I would spend to have hair products that are customized specially for my strands.

Function of Beauty Soft Bounce Texturizing Hair Spray Target View On Target Straight hair has a tendency to fall flat faster than other hair types, which is why Function of Beauty formulated a lightweight texturizing spray for the hair type that won’t weigh it down. Made with coconut sugar and rice protein to boost volume and keep strands feeling soft rather than crunchy, the fast-acting spray just needs to be spritzed on damp hair — then you can either blow dry or let your hair air dry. For Commerce Writer, Bianca Kratky (who added in the volumize and thermal protection boosters), her favorite aspect of the spray was how it left her hair feeling. “As someone who doesn’t typically use any styling products, I was worried it would make my hair feel sticky or clumpy, but it did not,” she says. “The product dissolved into my hair pretty seamlessly and didn't leave an icky hair spray feel, which I appreciate.” Bianca Kratky That said, Kratky didn’t see a major difference in her hair volume while air drying (which she attributes to her being very thick and heavy), but she loves the collection’s customizable aspect and is looking forward to incorporating it into her routine on the regular, especially for the added thermal protection. “Compared to other customizable hair products in the market, this is a steal,” she says. “I like that you can combine different boosters, allowing you to have more benefits in a single bottle.”



Function of Beauty Zero Gravity Styling Hair Mousse Target View On Target When you think of hair mousse, you may imagine a thick, heavy cream. You can erase that preconceived notion when it comes to the Zero Gravity Styling Mousse, though, because its cloud-like texture is an airy foam, rather than a dense cream. Infused with aloe juice and apple extract, the multi-purpose formula creates weightless volume, minimizes frizz, softens strands, and enhances natural waves. As someone with waist-length fine hair, it’s been difficult for me to incorporate any sort of mousse into my hair routine because typically my hair looks weighed down almost instantly — but that hasn’t been the case with this weightless styler. I added the color protection and shine boosters to the formula and have noticed that my hair color has stayed vibrant for longer (as someone with dyed red hair, that’s extremely important to me) and my hair is significantly shinier. Although the most impressive difference in my hair has been its manageability. Mary Honkus Especially in the winter months, my hair gets tangled so much more easily from wearing coats and scarves, but when I use this mousse, I rarely have to brush through my hair after removing my layers. This is a total game-changer for me because, along with keeping my strands smoother, it has lessened the hair breakage that has been almost inevitable every winter. In terms of wave definition (it is a wavy hair product, after all), I will say my hair has a beachier effect when I let it air dry after running the mousse through from root to ends, but there’s not much difference when I blow dry it, so that’s definitely something to keep in mind, too.

Function of Beauty Super Shape Curl Hair Cream Target View On Target Those with curly hair know the drill: Styling products are absolutely essential to ensure your ringlets are defined, well-moisturized, and frizz-free. If your hair has a looser curl pattern, Function of Beauty developed the Super Shape Curl Cream specifically for you. Together, moringa oil and sugarcane work to tighten and define your natural curl pattern, while simultaneously increasing shine, deeply conditioning, and making your ringlets more manageable overall. Simply apply two to three pumps (depending on your hair length) to damp strands from root to end, then scrunch upwards and either air or blow dry with a diffuser. Senior Commerce Editor Chloe Anello tried both routes. She air-dried and diffuse-dried her hair while testing this line out and recommends the former for the best results. “My hair actually looked better when it air dried,” she says. “It was much more lifted and defined.” But overall, her hair wasn’t as voluminous or defined as she had hoped it would be (despite using the anti-frizz and curl definition boosters). “My hair is very thin, which makes it difficult to find products that nourish my curls without making it too heavy,” explains Anello. She thinks that the curl cream would work better for those with a more coarse hair texture, but says the product is still definitely worth a shot if you’re looking for something that’s personalized to your needs. “The price makes it worthwhile if this is something you want to try, but don't want to spend money on a product that will potentially not work for you.”