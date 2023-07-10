The “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes More Comfy Is Secretly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

There are many “sexy” tricks we, in the fashion industry, have under our sleeves to amp up our wardrobes, like the “naked” shoe hack that creates the illusion of longer legs or the shirred dress trend that snatches your waist in all the right places. Don’t get me wrong, I clearly love a sexy trick when I see one, but I also love one that’s less, well, sexy, but totally, utterly life-changing — and the one I’m about to share with you is going to be a total game changer, especially if you’re on your feet, a lot.

What if I told you that you could turn all of your shoes — yes, even those heel-aching ones — into the most comfortable pair ever with the addition of one small thing? You’re all ears, right? Right. When I was first introduced to Fulton insoles last year, I wasn’t totally convinced. Insoles? Yeah, I’d heard of them, but I didn’t think that my 28-year-old feet needed them. Boy was I wrong; it’s never too soon to focus on foot health, and I wish I had known that earlier because so many of my daily pain points — like back aches — were because of some of my shoe choices. I love shoes, but I don’t always make the wisest decisions about them because, sometimes, a good-looking pair = a sacrifice when it comes to comfort.

Amazon

Fulton’s insoles are incredibly easy to use because they, unlike others on the market, require zero trimming or shaping. Now 30 percent off during Prime Day 2023, they have turned my aching, unsupportive shoes into some of the most 20,000-step-friendly ones. I’m serious. All you have to do to transform your average footwear into amazing footwear is buy the insoles in your normal shoe size, et voilà; pop them into your shoes for instant comfort, support, and pain relief. Pinky (toe) promise.

What sets Fulton’s podiatrist-designed insoles apart from others on the market is obviously their ease of use — so much so that a first-time wearer (me!) was able to figure it out in seconds — but also its “custom-molding technology.” It’s basically a fancy way to say they mold to your unique foot shape and walking style for custom-like wear that relieves arch, knee, joint, and back pain.

Trust me when I say they did just that for me. Living in New York, I walk a lot, so I thought I just had to deal with the pains because of all the steps I take in a single day. But, TBH, life’s too short to deal with unnecessary aches, and foot pain doesn’t have to be a thing — especially when you have Fulton's insoles on your side.

Ready to nip foot pain in the bud? Same. Shop the life-saving insoles while they’re 30 percent off ahead of Prime Day 2023.