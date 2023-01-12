I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable

It's a game-changer for foot pain, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 11:30PM

Fulton Insole Review
You know how you sometimes look back at moments in your life and wonder… how? How did I ever deal with that? Why did I ever wear that? What was I thinking with that haircut? Mistakes like that are a part of life — we live and we learn, after all. But there’s one mistake I’m so done making, and I only wish I had known about this hack earlier in my life. It would have prevented a lot of pain, literally. 

Said hack? Fulton’s game-changing insoles. And before you grimace your face and say, “insoles are for old people,” I suggest you give them a try. Sure, insoles might be “unsexy,” but that doesn’t make them any less essential, and it’s never too soon to focus on foot health. In fact, you’ll probably be able to prevent a lot of pain points if you start adding them into your routine ASAP. 

By now, you know I’m a self-proclaimed shoe obsessive. If I had to choose shoes over a handbag, shoes would win by a landslide, but just because I love them doesn’t mean I’ve always made the best decisions about them. I’ve worn my fair share of bad footwear that ultimately led to some major pains, but Fulton's insoles have transformed even my most uncomfortable shoes into a pair suitable for 20,000 steps. Seriously.

Fulton Eco Insoles The Classic Insole

Fulton

Shop now: $38 with code NEWYEAR20 (Originally $60); walkfulton.com

Let me preface with this: I’ve never used other insoles prior to Fulton’s, but I’ve heard that some can be kind of complicated. Fulton’s aren’t. There’s no initial trimming or shaping required; you simply buy your normal shoe size and pop them right into your shoes. They’re also built with what the brand calls “custom-molding technology,” which is a fancy way to say that they’ll mold to your unique foot shape and walking style.

After adding the insoles into my routine, I noticed that I could comfortably stay on my feet all day, as opposed to before, when I felt foot fatigue within hours after being out and about. I also didn’t have my usual back pain, which I always just assumed was a result of sitting at my desk all day. Turns out, it was because of my non-supportive shoes. 

Living in New York, I obviously walk a lot, which means I own many sneakers — seeing as I’m a sucker for stylish heels and cool booties, my collection runs the gamut. Naturally, I’ve tested Fulton’s insoles on various styles, inserting them in everything from sneakers to boots. The end result is the same: ultra-comfy shoes that I can easily walk 20,000 steps in. 

Worth mentioning: The insoles work best with shoes that come with removable insoles, and there are two types, the classic, that can be used on any shoe, and the athletic, for your running sneakers. Both are an extra 20 percent off right now when you use the code NEWYEAR20, which means I'm definitely stocking up. Shop them below.

The Athletic Insole

Fulton

Shop now: $38 with code NEWYEAR20; walkfulton.com

