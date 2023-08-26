Amazon Shoppers Call These $3 Apiece Wireless Bralettes the “Most Comfortable Bras Ever”

If I could ditch bras altogether, trust me, I would. But since I rely on the undergarments for coverage and support, I’m constantly in search of comfortable styles I won’t dread putting on. The latest addition to my cart? This Fruit of the Loom wirefree bralette that may just be the next best thing to going braless, according to shoppers. I’m snagging a two-pack for up to 72 percent off while prices start at just $3 apiece. Yes, $3 bras — you read that right.

The super soft, lightweight bras are made from a cotton and spandex blend, giving them a barely there feel. They’re built with a classic hook-and-eye closure on the back, plus adjustable and convertible straps to help you find your perfect fit. And, in place of a traditional poking, prodding underwire, the bras have a comfortable and stretchy elastic band under the bust. While the bralettes are cup-free, they have a two-ply design for added security; and, they’re available in neutral colorways with a triangle silhouette for an invisible look, even when paired with low necklines.

Fruit of the Loom Wirefree Bralette Two-Pack

Amazon

Ranked among Amazon’s most popular everyday bras, the Fruit of the Loom style is clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer said the bralettes feel “as close to being bra-free as you can get,” adding they provide a “polished” look with a “natural feel,” since they have “no pads or wires propping everything up.” A customer with a DDD-sized bust confirmed they get “no uniboob” or “spillage” in the bras, which provide “enough support to keep things where they should be.”

When it comes to wearability, reviewers rave about the wirefree bralettes. One shopper who, like me, usually removes their bra as soon as they get home called the style “comfortable enough to wear to bed.” And, another person said the Fruit of the Loom picks are “the most comfortable bras ever” thanks to their “amazing stretch” and “built-in support.”

Head to Amazon to shop a two-pack of the Fruit of the Loom wirefree bralettes while they’re still on sale for as low as $3 apiece. And, browse through additional comfy bra styles, below.

Shapermint Wirefree Bra

Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra