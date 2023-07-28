The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon

Reviewers say it’s “soft, lightweight, and breathable” for summer.

Published on July 28, 2023

Fruit of the Loom Bra
When it comes to bra shopping, it can often feel like we have to choose between comfort and style. Sure, you may have found a bra that’s soft and supportive, but do you feel confident wearing it? That’s why we’re constantly on the lookout for undergarments that check both boxes, and we may have just hit the jackpot. This Fruit of the Loom wire-free bra is “sexy while still being practical,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for $8 at Amazon. 

In addition to a wireless design, the bra has full-coverage cups that prevent spillage, thick straps for a comfortable lift, a hook-and-eye closure on the back for a customizable band size, and dainty scalloped trim for a stylish flair. It comes in three colors — black, white, and beige — and sizes 36C through 44D. 

Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women's Seamed Soft Cup Wirefree Cotton Bra

Amazon

Most reviewers can’t get over how comfortable the bra feels, even after hours of wearing it. One shopper, who purchased the bra in a size 44D, said it holds their chest “in place all day long” and “moves with [their] body.” Another reviewer said they “don’t even feel it on,” since the bra is “so comfortable” and has “great support.” A third person confirmed their tops lay smoothly over the bra, so they “immediately bought a second.” 

Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women's Seamed Soft Cup Wirefree Cotton Bra

Amazon

Other shoppers commented on the bra’s delicate design and fabric. One reviewer said the “satin edging is the icing on the cake,” and a second person said, “this bra is very pretty and provides support wonderfully.” Another shopper described the bra as “soft, lightweight, and breathable,” which is exactly what we need during these hot summer months. 

In terms of care, a reviewer said they machine-washed the bra in a mesh bag and dried it on low heat with “excellent results.” A second shopper confirmed the bra “washes nicely and lasts a long time.” You can’t ask for much more from an $8 investment. 

Amazon Fruit of the Loom Women's Seamed Soft Cup Wirefree Cotton Bra

Amazon

Gone are the days when you have to settle for an unflattering bra just to get some support. Instead, grab the cute, comfortable, and durable Fruit of the Loom wire-free bra while it’s on sale for just $8 at Amazon. Your future self will thank you. 

