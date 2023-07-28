Fashion Clothing Underwear, Lingerie, and Shapewear The Wire-Free Bra That Shoppers Call “Sexy” Yet “Practical” Is Somehow on Sale for $8 at Amazon Reviewers say it’s “soft, lightweight, and breathable” for summer. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 @ 06:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon When it comes to bra shopping, it can often feel like we have to choose between comfort and style. Sure, you may have found a bra that’s soft and supportive, but do you feel confident wearing it? That’s why we’re constantly on the lookout for undergarments that check both boxes, and we may have just hit the jackpot. This Fruit of the Loom wire-free bra is “sexy while still being practical,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for $8 at Amazon. In addition to a wireless design, the bra has full-coverage cups that prevent spillage, thick straps for a comfortable lift, a hook-and-eye closure on the back for a customizable band size, and dainty scalloped trim for a stylish flair. It comes in three colors — black, white, and beige — and sizes 36C through 44D. Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $8 Most reviewers can’t get over how comfortable the bra feels, even after hours of wearing it. One shopper, who purchased the bra in a size 44D, said it holds their chest “in place all day long” and “moves with [their] body.” Another reviewer said they “don’t even feel it on,” since the bra is “so comfortable” and has “great support.” A third person confirmed their tops lay smoothly over the bra, so they “immediately bought a second.” Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $8 Other shoppers commented on the bra’s delicate design and fabric. One reviewer said the “satin edging is the icing on the cake,” and a second person said, “this bra is very pretty and provides support wonderfully.” Another shopper described the bra as “soft, lightweight, and breathable,” which is exactly what we need during these hot summer months. In terms of care, a reviewer said they machine-washed the bra in a mesh bag and dried it on low heat with “excellent results.” A second shopper confirmed the bra “washes nicely and lasts a long time.” You can’t ask for much more from an $8 investment. Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $8 Gone are the days when you have to settle for an unflattering bra just to get some support. Instead, grab the cute, comfortable, and durable Fruit of the Loom wire-free bra while it’s on sale for just $8 at Amazon. Your future self will thank you. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is a Gold Mine of Summer Fashion With Up to 81% Off Premium Styles This On-Sale Face Mask Makes Aging Skin Look “10 Years Younger,” According to Shoppers 70-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Cleanser Brightens Skin "in 1 Week" and Leaves It Glowing