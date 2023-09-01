Shoppers With DDD Busts Were “So Relieved” to Find These Comfy, Under-$9 T-Shirt Bras

When it comes to bras, I’m all for pretty, lacey styles and barely-there bralettes, but my no-frills reliables will always reign supreme. They’re versatile, supportive, and — most importantly — they’re actually comfortable. I’ve searched far and wide for functional picks that don’t scream frumpy, and the latest addition to my cart is the quintessential everyday bra. Meet: the Fruit of the Loom T-shirt bra that just so happens to be less than $9 apiece at Amazon.

The style is made from a cotton and spandex blend, giving it a lightweight, breathable feel for comfortable all-day wear. It also has thick, adjustable straps that provide support without digging into your shoulders. Plus, the cups themselves are soft and lightly lined for a lifted, full-coverage feel. What really sold me on the Fruit of the Loom pick, though, is its smoothing design that’s bound to look good under practically any top or dress in your wardrobe. The bra is available in a range of neutral colorways and cup sizes, and you can snag a three-pack for just $26.

Fruit of the Loom Three-Pack T-Shirt Bra

With more than 25,600 five-star ratings, the classic style is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One person called it the “best bra [they] have ever worn,” adding that it’s “so comfortable [they] forget [they’re] wearing it.” A second reviewer agreed, saying they can comfortably wear the undergarment for full “18-hour” days “without having any issues.” And, someone else called it “very flattering,” since it “offers excellent coverage and has a smoothing effect on [their] back and sides.”

Customers of all ages and cup sizes swear by the T-shirt bra. One 60-year-old reviewer who wears a DDD said the style “lifts and smooths beautifully,” plus they have “no spillage over the cups.” And, another DDD-sized shopper had “given up on even finding a cotton T-shirt bra” until they were “so relieved” to try the Fruit of the Loom pick. Plus, another customer with a larger bust added they “feel supported” in the bra which “even gives the girls a nice lift.”

Head to Amazon to snag a three-pack of Fruit of the Loom T-shirt bras for just $26.

