How to Defeat Frizzy Hair, Once and For All

Frizzy hair is great when you’re showing off your voluminous and luscious curls. But for times you want a sleek smooth look, that’s where you might want to look at certain products and tricks and tips to keep those flyaways at bay.

To do that, you have to understand how frizzy hair is formed in the first place before applying any product or changing up some daily habits. To help guide you, we turned to our trusty hairstylists for their advice on how to keep hair moisturized and smooth. See what the experts had to say below.

What causes frizzy hair?

There are many things that contribute to frizzy hair. The main one is lack of moisture. While she says all hair types can get frizz, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Deeper Than Hair Annagjid Kee Taylor explains that curlier hair types are more susceptible to being frizz because they are naturally drier than other hair types and it’s harder for the scalp’s natural oils to make its way down from the roots.

Celebrity hairstylist Sophie Gutterman agrees and adds that when the natural texture is compromised, that’s when hair is most likely to get frizzy. “This can happen from not properly styling the hair when it is wet in its natural state,” she says. “Brushing out curly hair when it’s dry will cause frizz because it’s changing how the hair was set when it was wet.”

Celebrity hairstylist and lead artist at Sexyhair Graham Nation also lists habits such as running your fingers through your hair before it’s completely dry, over drying your hair, using hot tools with excessive heat, and color damage as things that can cause frizzy hair. Not to mention if you happen to be prone to split ends.

How to tackle frizzy hair: