My Neglected, Callused Skin Is the Softest It's Ever Been After 1 Week of Using This Miracle Hand Cream

As a shopping writer who is constantly testing out new products, I have a pretty extensive skincare routine that targets my skin conditions, but it's primarily focused on my face and body. I do everything right as far as those two are concerned, but the one part of my body that I have neglected is my hands. I always assumed that whatever product I applied to my body would also remedy my hands, but I quickly learned that was far from the truth.

Working as a fashion designer left my hands battered after repeatedly being poked and prodded with needles, and now as a writer, I’m still constantly using my hands to type. My unappreciated palms have begun to peel and crack in ways I have never seen, and with my frequency at the gym, I have some pretty nasty calluses. That’s why I decided to create a skincare routine specifically for my hands, and the star product has been Fresh's Milk Hand Cream.

Fresh's Milk Hand Cream

fresh-milk-intensive-hand-cream

Ulta

You know that uncomfy, tight feeling you get after you wash your hands and they fully dry? Well, Fresh's hand cream immediately relieves that feeling. It has a stacked ingredient list infused with plant-based milks like centella, rice, and linseed that soothe and strengthen the skin. It also includes skincare gems such as squalane, niacinamide, and vitamin E to improve the overall appearance of the skin while nourishing, leaving them baby soft. The texture is creamy and lightweight, non-oily, and leaves skin deeply hydrated for up to 24 hours. And not only does the cream benefit your hands, but it's also great for your cuticles, too.

So how did I turn my calloused-ridden paws into baby-soft palms? Well, I started by applying the same care I do to my face and body to my hands. About three times a week, I exfoliate my hands and give them a good wash, and then I go in with Fresh's hand cream, massaging it up to my wrists and focusing on my knuckles and calluses. Of course, I top it all off with an SPF. After using this hand cream for a week, there was a noticeable difference in my skin’s texture and appearance.

I keep the hand cream stocked in my purse, as well as on my nightstand and in my kitchen and bathroom; basically, whenever my hands start to feel dry, it's always at arm's reach. I love that the scent is clean and light and that you don't need much of it, plus, the dry down is quick, so you aren't left with greasy hands. I am a frequent hand washer, but I've noticed that I don't need to reapply immediately after washing because my hands are still moisturized. I have also found that since using this cream, my cuticles peel less often than they used to. My boyfriend has even been reaching for my hand cream, and it's healed his rough mechanic hands.

If you are looking to give your hands a little extra TLC, shop Fresh's Milk Hand Cream for $21 on Ulta.

