I’ve Been Living in These Elevated, Stylist-Recommended Slides for the Past 2 Summers

I’m slightly obsessed with summer. Case-in-point: I live on the East Coast, and probably 75 percent of my wardrobe is pretty much unwearable when the temperature dips below 70. In addition to a closet full of sundresses, tennis skirts, and tanks, and two drawers brimming with bikinis, I own a lot — and I mean an excessive amount  — of sandals. Of all the cushy options I own, there is one pair that has become a repeat offender during the summer months: The Freedom Moses Slide. And guess what? They are sustainable, smell like milk and honey (yes, seriously), and come in more than 100 colors and patterns

I ordered my first pair of Freedom Moses slides two summers ago. I needed a pair of sandals that were comfortable enough for all-day wear and could withstand all the summer extremities  — including chlorine-and-salt-water, grainy sand-coated toes (sorry). Sure, I could have gone with some of the other supermodel-beloved slides, including the uber-popular Birkenstock Evas, but I wanted something a little more unique and polished, and on first glance, the Freedom Moses slides checked both boxes.  

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

The slides are available in tons of colors and patterns, from neutrals and bold brights to majorly attention-grabbing animal prints and whimsical tie-dyes. I am an incredibly indecisive individual, so choosing a single color from the appealing range of offerings was tough. With versatility in mind, I opted for one of the many neutral glitters and have zero regrets. When I took them out of the box, there was one major surprise: The buckle is faux. For me, this has never been an issue in terms of fit or comfort. Like the similar Birkenstock style, the Freedom Moses sandal offers a molded footbed. However, there is an added feature I really appreciate: A cross-hatched insole. This keeps your feet from sliding around, even when wet. The sole also offers great grip, so again, no slipping around, even on the sidewalk. 

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

The slide is also incredibly lightweight, which is because they are “injected with air,” according to the brand. And, because I am still a kid at heart, the fact that they are infused with milk and honey-scented oils is another major selling point.

New York City-based stylist Samantha Brown gives the Freedom Moses a big stamp of approval. “I love a pair of rubber Birkenstocks, but Birks can feel a little bit chunky on the foot,” she tells InStyle. On the flip side, flip flops “can feel flimsy,” she adds. “These are a great beach or pool alternative that’s still waterproof. They’re very comfortable and substantial enough to walk around in when sightseeing or shopping,” she says. 

I was sort of iffy about whether this vegan PVC sandal could be worn for hours on end, but they immediately became my go-to for everything from beach and pool days to city strolls. I also questioned their longevity, as most flip-flops and plastic-type shoes tend to have a shelf-life of a single summer season. However, after two years of wear, my first pair has experienced very little tear. That’s not to say I haven’t felt the need to add to my Freedom Moses collection; this season I was gifted a pair for myself and my 7-year-old daughter, who opted for a pink and white heart print, and now we’re twinning. 

Convinced you need your own pair? (You do.) Grab your favorite color (or two) at Amazon; select colors and sizes are already selling out ahead of summer.

Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

