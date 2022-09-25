Free People Teamed Up With a Viral New York Street Style Photographer to Showcase Its New Fall Collection

While designers released their Spring 2023 collections at New York Fashion Week, Free People unveiled its Fall 2022 collection on the city’s streets. The celeb-loved brand tapped a viral, street style photographer, Johnny Cirillo, to help showcase its eclectic-yet-cool collection of cold-weather pieces.

If you’re a fan of street style, you’ve probably seen Cirillo’s Instagram account, @watchingnewyork, where he snaps and posts pedestrians’ outfits. He has the magical ability to make any outfit look straight off the runway, and for this project, he cast New York creatives such as writers, makeup artists, and tattoo artists as his models. Cirillo revealed on Instagram that the Free People’s team told the talent to “dress however you’d like,” and the results are spectacularly singular but still on-trend.

Sliding through his post, you’ll discover outfits as unique as each model. But upon closer look, you’ll notice almost every outfit features a few key pieces: layered necklaces, a statement coat, cowboy boots, and lots of leather (and vegan leather). These stylist-approved items also happen to fall on our list of top fashion trends to wear this fall, and everyone from celebrities to chefs will be sporting them all season long.

These unlikely trends may seem difficult to style, but thankfully, Free People’s campaign is full of inspiration and helpful advice. To keep things simple, we chose our five favorite outfits for fall from the collection. See the looks below, and shop Free People’s entire Fall ‘22 Collection here.

Instagram / @watchingnewyork

Cowboy boots aren’t the only Western touch you should consider adding to your fall wardrobe. Fringe is always fun, and Harlem-based model Mei Li knows the trick to pulling off any bold look. In conversation with Cirillio, she shared, “It’s nice to have someone in your corner just letting you figure out who you are growing up, so when you’re older, you can grab random pieces that ‘might not work.’ But who cares? You’ll wear it with confidence, and that will look good.”

It helps that she complemented this suede jacket with stylist-approved vegan leather pants and a sheer bodysuit.

Get the look:

Wild Skies Fringe Jacket

Light Year Bodysuit

Star-Crossed Lovers Vegan Straight-Leg Pants

Sienna Ankle Boots

Depths Of The Sea Layered Necklace

Model Alexis Sundman doesn’t consider herself the most fashionable, but we’d beg to differ. She modernized Free People’s Penny Lane-inspired coat by wearing it with leather pants, an embellished boho bag, and the pointiest suede ankle boots. Her white tee and chunky layered necklace kept the outfit laid-back and an easy go-to for happy hour or nights out.



Get the look:

Lady Lane Faux Fur Collar Jacket

Flashback Tee

Talk Of The Town Vegan Moto Pants

Point Me West Ankle Boots

Vic Velvet Slouchy Back

Can’t Stand the Rain Layered Necklace

Finlay Manyan may be young, but he’s already wise beyond his years. Cirillo asked the rising star for his best fashion tip. The model’s response? “Everything is cool,” he said. “Nothing is uncool, period.” That extends to breaking conventional fashion rules, like not wearing white after Labor Day. He styled a cream baseball cap, corduroy pants, and sneakers with a gold sequined faux fur coat, a look perfectly balanced between subtle and standing out.

Get the look:

Cowboy Baseball Hat

Kiana Jacket

Harlow Wide-Leg Cord Jeans

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Converse Sneakers

Tara Thomas, a vegan chef and consultant based in Brooklyn, is always on the go, so she chose pieces suited for all-day wear: a pair of Free People cowboy boots with a low heel and an easy-to-access sling bag. Her outfit features excellent transitional pieces for fall, including a plaid mini skirt, leather jacket, and lightweight cap.

Get the look:

Jealousy Leather Moto Jacket

Your Fave Baby Tee

Bali Thai Plaid Mini Skirt

Encore Checkered Tights

Sterling Western Tall Boots

Phoebe Slouchy Lieutenant Cap

Wade Leather Sling

Hold off on stuffing your summer dresses into storage because writer and art director Michelle Li proves seasonal pieces have a longer shelf life when layered strategically. This lesson even applies to pastel and flowy pieces. Her light pink outfit mixes lace trimmings with cozy faux fur for an unexpected fall pairing we’ll be trying all season.

Get the look:

Calloway Dress

All That Coat

Walk This Way Vegan Slouchy Tall Boots

With Love From Texas Bolo

