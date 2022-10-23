Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox Are Bringing Denim Dresses Back — Here’s Where We’re Shopping the Head-to-Toe Look

Bella Hadid is also a fan of the look.

By Lauren Fischer
Published on October 23, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Denim Dresses
The iconic denim look worn by Britney Spears at the American Music Awards circa 2001 is back, with a twist. The head-to-toe denim style is now inspiring celebs like Bella Hadid to offer their take on the Canadian tuxedo, with mini, midi, and maxi denim dresses taking center stage. Recently, Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox both donned their own versions of the denim dress, with a modern upgrade.

In two of Jenner’s recent Instagram posts, she poses in different variations of the denim dress trend. Both dresses are form-fitting, with a strapless version that features metal details like studs, grommets, and even hanging keys, along with denim accents in different washes and colors. Shortly after, Jenner embraced the trend even further, wearing a long-sleeved, acid-washed dress that included more stretch, and featured embellishments and a patchwork design in the front. 

Megan Fox was also recently inspired by the fabric, wearing the look as she walked the streets of NYC — she even called out Britney and Justin in her Instagram post. Fox’s denim style was anything but subtle, wearing a mini denim dress with zip-up middle, matching knee-high denim studded boots, and a full-length denim coat with matching fur trim. 

As Jenner and Fox proved, wearing denim does not necessarily mean you’re going casual. In fact, their denim dress styles offered chic sophistication for a fabric that typically translates to laid-back. The versatility of a denim dress — plus its level of comfort — is one of the most beneficial features. Dress down your look by pairing with simple white sneakers, or go more bold like Jenner and Fox with stiletto boots and statement jewelry. We found some of the most wearable denim dress styles from Free People that are easy enough to customize to your own style. 

Mini Denim Dresses

Bennett Mini Dress

Free People

Perfect for transitional fall weather, the denim mini dress is playful and a good option for wearing with boots on chillier days. The Sammi Denim Mini Dress by Free People, available in a soft light or black indigo wash, can be worn with anything from combat boots to stilettos, and has a flattering, waist-defining silhouette. The belted Celia Denim Mini features the still-in-style puff-sleeve trend, along with unique stitch details and functional pockets. Both button-front dresses — one with exposed hardware and one hidden — can be worn as your new go-to throughout the seasons. Take a cue from Jenner and go for an option with embellishments, like the studded Bennett Mini Dress, that spice up basic denim.

Midi Denim Dresses

New In Town Denim Midi Dress

Hitting below the knee but above the ankle, a midi denim dress is easy enough to quickly put together for an effortlessly chic style. The New In Town Denim Midi Dress, available in light or dark blue wash, has a streamlined silhouette that can easily be topped with a blazer for cooler weather. Like the New In Town, the Moe’s Denim Midi Dress has a lower-cut neckline for a peek-a-boo cami or brami to be worn underneath. Fashion adventure-seekers can try the KA.TL.AK Restructured Lee Denim Skirt/Dress, which works double-duty so you can achieve two looks in one. Wear it at the waist as an ankle-length skirt with an above-the-knee slit, or take the “belt” and transform it into an overalls-style dress. Jenner’s long-sleeved denim midi dress, which she captioned with a simple “out n about” in her Instagram post, shows the versatility of this breezy style.

Maxi Denim Dresses

Vintage 1990s Hilfiger Denim Pinafore Dress Selected by Garbage Soup

The denim dress overalls look is also available in the Free People x Driftwood Garden Skirtall that has a fun floral patchwork design at the bottom for a bohemian adult-version of the childhood staple. This trend also translates to this Vintage 1990s Hilfiger Denim Pinafore Dress Selected by Garbage Soup, which offers hardware detailing and can be worn over a simple solid-colored shirt during the fall, or on its own as the weather warms. 

The great part about a denim dress is its durability and low-maintenance care, since getting more of a worn look after washing will only contribute to its unique quality. It’s an ideal fabric choice for any season, so you’ll get the wear for your money. Personalize the style by layering under jackets and blazers, or over basic T-shirts, bramis, collared shirts, and more.

Sammi Denim Mini Dress

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

Celia Denim Mini Dress

Shop now: $198; freepeople.com

Moe's Denim Midi Dress

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

KA.TL.AK Restructured Lee Denim Skirt/Dress

Shop now: $158; freepeople.com

