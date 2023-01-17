Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years

Style icon Iris Apfel once said, “Put your money into accessories. You could create a million different looks.” She’s right; a pair of hoop earrings can take a ‘fit from day to night just like how a new necklace can transform an entire ensemble. My go to accessory destination? Celebrity-loved Frasier Sterling.

Founded in 2011 by Frasier Lipton, the company focuses on handmade, customizable jewelry. I discovered the female-owned and operated brand back in 2014 before everyone was wearing it. Almost a decade later, I’m still obsessed with it, and supermodels such as Elsa Hosk, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber are, too.

In addition to jewelry, Frasier Sterling is home to an assortment of accessories, including handbags, hair candy, and even loungewear. Continue discovering some of my favorite pieces from the celebrity-approved brand below. Best of all, you can score 30 percent off your purchase with code FRASIER30.

10 Best Frasier Sterling Jewelry Pieces

One of my all-time favorite pieces is a pair of these Lovers Hoops. These earrings were my introduction to the brand, as I was hooked on their oversized appeal, 14-karat gold plating, and simple clasp. Not only do they remind me of Taylor Swift’s heart-themed Lover album, but I get compliments on them each time I wear them. They’re also perfect for Valentine’s Day, so if you’re looking for the perfect gift for yourself or a special someone, these are it.

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $28 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $40); frasiersterling.com

I have to call out this Monaco Cord Choker;. every single model is wearing it, including Hadid and Hosk. I get the obsession, as it features a large freshwater pearl pendant and a tie-back silk cord. It’s made with quality materials that can withstand all of your winter getaways, pool dips, and spa days. The choker is also available in a cream color and an option with a floral charm, but I particularly like this ‘toffee’ hue.

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $25 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $36); frasiersterling.com

Another Frasier Sterling staple is this ’90s-inspired necklace. Yes, it looks like that candy jewelry we used to eat as children, but you can personalize it with your name. It’s basically a match made in accessory heaven. Not only does it resemble Bieber’s Lucky You Choker (which you can purchase, here), but it also features gold-plated charms, colorful beads, a lobster clasp, and an extension chain for versatile styling.

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $46 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $66); frasiersterling.com

Shop more of my favorite pieces below, and don’t forget to use the code FRASIER30 at checkout for 30 percent off your purchase.

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $18 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $25); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $22 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $32); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $24 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $34); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $210 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $300); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $48 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $68); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $50 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $72); frasiersterling.com

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $385 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $550); frasiersterling.com