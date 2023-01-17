Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Keep Wearing This Handmade Jewelry That’s Been My Favorite for 7 Years

The supermodel-loved brand is 30 percent off right now.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

I've Devoted Myself to This Supermodel-Loved, Jewelry Brand for 9 Years
Photo:

Frasier Sterling

Style icon Iris Apfel once said, “Put your money into accessories. You could create a million different looks.” She’s right; a pair of hoop earrings can take a ‘fit from day to night just like how a new necklace can transform an entire ensemble. My go to accessory destination? Celebrity-loved Frasier Sterling

Founded in 2011 by Frasier Lipton, the company focuses on handmade, customizable jewelry. I discovered the female-owned and operated brand back in 2014 before everyone was wearing it. Almost a decade later, I’m still obsessed with it, and supermodels such as Elsa Hosk, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber are, too. 

In addition to jewelry, Frasier Sterling is home to an assortment of accessories, including handbags, hair candy, and even loungewear. Continue discovering some of my favorite pieces from the celebrity-approved brand below. Best of all, you can score 30 percent off your purchase with code FRASIER30.

10 Best Frasier Sterling Jewelry Pieces

One of my all-time favorite pieces is a pair of these Lovers Hoops. These earrings were my introduction to the brand, as I was hooked on their oversized appeal, 14-karat gold plating, and simple clasp. Not only do they remind me of Taylor Swift’s heart-themed Lover album, but I get compliments on them each time I wear them. They’re also perfect for Valentine’s Day, so if you’re looking for the perfect gift for yourself or a special someone, these are it. 

Lovers Hoops

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $28 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $40); frasiersterling.com

I have to call out this Monaco Cord Choker;. every single model is wearing it, including Hadid and Hosk. I get the obsession, as it features a large freshwater pearl pendant and a tie-back silk cord. It’s made with quality materials that can withstand all of your winter getaways, pool dips, and spa days. The choker is also available in a cream color and an option with a floral charm, but I particularly like this ‘toffee’ hue.  

Monaco Cord Choker in Toffee

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $25 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $36); frasiersterling.com

Another Frasier Sterling staple is this ’90s-inspired necklace. Yes, it looks like that candy jewelry we used to eat as children, but you can personalize it with your name. It’s basically a match made in accessory heaven. Not only does it resemble Bieber’s Lucky You Choker (which you can purchase, here), but it also features gold-plated charms, colorful beads, a lobster clasp, and an extension chain for versatile styling. 

Custom Candy Shop Necklace in Rainbow

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $46 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $66); frasiersterling.com

Shop more of my favorite pieces below, and don’t forget to use the code FRASIER30 at checkout for 30 percent off your purchase.

As If Tennis Bracelet in Silver

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $18 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $25); frasiersterling.com

Pastry Dome Ring

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $22 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $32); frasiersterling.com

Big Effing Clip in Golden Sun Sign

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $24 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $34); frasiersterling.com

Daily Mood Diamond Initial Stud

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $210 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $300); frasiersterling.com

Custom Lucky You Choker

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $48 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $68); frasiersterling.com

Icon Beaded Bag in Vanilla

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $50 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $72); frasiersterling.com

Locked On You Engravable Necklace

Frasier Sterling

Shop now: $385 with code FRASIER30 (Originally $550); frasiersterling.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Klassy Brami Shirts Review
I Hated Wearing Bras Until I Found These TikTok-Loved Tops With a Functional Feature
this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Related Articles
Hailey Bieber Beige Coat Hot Pants January 17
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
I Purged My Closet, Here are TK Things I'm Adding
I Purged My Closet for the New Year — Here Are 8 New Pieces I’m Adding to My Collection
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Sheer LBD Was Less Dress, More Lingerie
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Kate Hudson Nipple Covers
Kate Hudson Replaced Her Bras With a Genius $10 Accessory She Brings “Everywhere”
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Made a Case for Spring Dresses in the Dead of Winter With an Oversized Shacket and Leather Boots
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 70% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell
Hailey Bieber simple winter outfit recipe
Hailey Bieber’s Simple Outfit Recipe Is the Key to Looking Effortlessly Chic This Season
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Has Been Wearing This Universally Flattering Outerwear Trend for Years
Fulton Insole Review
I Finally Tried This “Unsexy” Style Hack That Makes All My Shoes 10 Times More Comfortable
Iâm a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These are the TK Leather Pieces Iâm Buying for Winter
I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter