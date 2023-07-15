This $22 Body Scrub Sold Out 5 Times, and Fans Say It Works "Wonders" on Smoothing Dry Skin

The hydrating formula tightens pores and softens texture.

Published on July 15, 2023 @ 03:00AM

If you’ve ever envied Hollywood celebs who always seem to have glowy, healthy-looking skin, chances are, they’ve mastered a skincare regimen that combines an exfoliator with a moisturizer for smooth and supple skin that looks effortlessly radiant. 

The right exfoliator will be gentle yet effective at removing dead skin cells, leaving it smooth to the touch and ready to soak in moisturizer. The body scrub we have our eye on to achieve just that: The Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub that’s sold out an impressive five times and is now finally back in stock. 

Glycolic Body Scrub

Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub

Frank Body

With hundreds of five-star reviews, shoppers sing the gentle yet effective exfoliator’s praises, sharing that they “can’t live without” it in their skincare routine, according to one person. It features chemical and physical exfoliators with ingredients like glycolic acid and pumice to remove dead skin and witch hazel and niacinamide that offer anti-aging benefits and soothing properties, tackle redness, and tighten pores. 

The brand recommends incorporating the scrub into your shower routine two to three times per week. To get started, simply massage a bit of the scrub into your skin and let it sit for one minute to deep clean before rinsing. Pro tip: Several reviewers mention that just a little bit goes a long way. 

One shopper who deals with keratosis pilaris (aka those small white skin bumps) said their skin has “never felt so beautiful and soft” since they started using the scrub. Another reviewer called it their “holy grail” for tackling skin texture and acne and raved that it “helps immensely” to achieve smooth skin. An additional shopper said it has “worked wonders” for their back acne, adding that they’ve noticed a significant improvement in their skin’s clarity. 

If you’re looking for an answer to clear, smooth skin, try the Glycolic Body Scrub from Frank Body. You’ll be one step closer to glowy skin on par with Hollywood’s finest. 

