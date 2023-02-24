I Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off

Published on February 24, 2023

Replaced My Kitten Heels With These Shockingly Comfortable Platform Mules That Are Now 64% Off
My taste in shoes isn’t always the most practical. I own a pair of Hokas for running and two pairs of everyday sneakers — otherwise, my collection leans a bit eclectic, sometimes ugly, and often not that comfortable. I’ve learned to prepare for and put up with it, covering my toes and heels in bandaids. But just this week, I was amazed to learn that the most recent clog to join my collection doesn’t require any of the above and might just be the most comfortable heel in my closet.

The moment I saw Franco Sarto’s Katra Clog, I was in love, obsessed with the gold detailing, vintage-inspired colors and design, and chunky heels that I was sure would make the sky-high shoes at least slightly more walkable. They reminded me of Gucci’s covetable platform loafers but, you know, for a fraction of the price (and that’s even before being marked down 64 percent). I was sold on the style before the caramel-colored shoe ever arrived at my door — planning a Dakota Johnson-inspired, all-denim fit for their first outing — but the moment I slipped these on my feet, I was already back on Amazon seeing what other colors the clog was available in.

Franco Sarto Women's L-katraclog Mules

Amazon

Shop now: $58 (Originally $160); amazon.com

With any kind of heel, even the short kitten heels I wear on repeat, I always assume there will be a break-in period — or at least a “learning how to walk in them” period — so I put these on my feet just for an afternoon around the house. The more I walked around my home (sorry to my downstairs neighbors) the more impressed I became. The Katra Clogs didn’t require breaking in, with a cushioned sole that made them more comfortable than a certain pair of no-arch-support slides I was convinced I need this year. And the thick, platform heel allowed for me to move with ease, offering stability not often found in a shoe that adds nearly four extra inches of height. Even my kitten heels couldn't compete with this kind of support, which is why they’ve gone from being my go-to shoe to just a backup pair.

With a few more hallway struts for practice, I was ready to take these out, where I was immediately met with compliments. Their first night out and these heels got more, “where did you get those from?” comments than any other pair I own. And I’m not alone, with one Franco Sarto shopper writing, “I get compliments on them all the time.” Shoppers also agree about the feel. “Amazingly comfortable,” wrote one, adding, “This is a great day-to-day shoe.” And another explained that, thanks to the comfort, they can wear them “for working all day.”

If you’re looking for an easy and comfortable way to elevate an otherwise simple outfit, grab these gold-detailed, heeled clogs I plan to own in every color while they’re on sale at Amazon for just $58.

