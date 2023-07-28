Francia Raísa Just Addressed Those Selena Gomez "Beef" Rumors

Francia Raísa is totally shutting down those feud rumors between her and Selena Gomez. After Gomez wished Francia a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute earlier this week, fans were quick to notice that Raísa did, in fact, like the post despite rumors alleging beef between the two. The actress is now setting the record straight on her friendship with Gomez, to whom she donated a kidney in 2017.

Raísa was approached by TMZ on Thursday, and after initially being tight-lipped, Raísa laughed and told the outlet, "There's no beef, guys." Her response to the birthday post? "I got so many great birthday messages. I really, really appreciate everyone. Yeah, you know, it's a new year."

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Her clarification comes just a day after her 35th birthday, which Gomez honored with the aforementioned Instagram carousel. In the first slide, Gomez and Raísa rode in a convertible while sipping champagne. Another photo captured Gomez in a burnt-orange metallic dress with her arms wrapped around Francia's (who wore a strapless white dress with embroidered butterflies) midsection. The third was a more recent photo that showed the two with their arms around each other.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," Gomez wrote. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️ @franciaraisa."

Rumors of a feud started swirling after Gomez told Rolling Stone in a 2022 interview that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry." Raísa left a since-deleted comment on E! News' post of the quote, calling Gomez's words "interesting." Gomez then responded with a comment on TikTok that read, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."