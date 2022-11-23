Fran Drescher Plans to Wear This Cute Coat Inspired By 'The Nanny' All Winter Long

What do you get when you combine a creative, upcycling designer with a ‘90s style icon? Well, according to thredUp, the answer is a full collection that’s perfect for holiday gifting. The much-loved consignment site recently tapped Zero Waste Daniel to create clothing, accessories, and homeware that wasn’t just made from repurposed materials, but also inspired by the hit TV show The Nanny. Naturally, Fran Drescher was then called in to model the Full Circle Collection for the campaign (which was also styled by the show's costume designer, Brenda Cooper!), and the actress tells InStyle that the partnership was extremely exciting for her.

“I turn down most of the things that I'm approached with because so many of them just don't match up with my credo and/or my organization's mission statement,” the Cancer Schmancer founder says over the phone. “This was a slam dunk because thredUP is totally into sustainability and the upscale upcycling is taking it to the next level. They're actually designing their own stuff using clothes that would otherwise end up in the dumps — the majority of what's in dumps around the world is clothes and I don't think people really realize that. This is taking it to a whole other level and making a closed circle, using, changing, and repurposing fabric so that it becomes something unique and stylish.”

Drescher adds that thredUP will also be donating 20% of proceeds collection to Cancer Schmancer. “They're conscious capitalists, which really is the way to be these days,” she tells us. “[These are] the companies that consumers should be supporting.”

That’s especially easy to do in this case, thanks to all the playful pieces available to shop. Between the patchwork, fuzzy details, and statement accessories that are sure to add flair to any outfit, the connection to The Nanny is obvious — but Drescher isn’t too surprised that the show remains a source of fashion inspiration.

“I wore a lot of Moschino on The Nanny and last year Moschino’s whole fashion show in New York was Nanny-inspired,” she points out. “So, it's definitely coming around again. I've seen fashion repeat itself. My mom used to say, ‘Oh, I wore sandals like that when I was your age.’ And then when I was into motorcycle jackets and stuff, that was really recalling the fifties. So, it definitely has a cyclical influence on new buyers.”

As for her favorites from the Full Circle Collection, Drescher says she likes how Zero Waste Daniel played around with monochromatic looks.

“Even though he’s using different fabrics, different patterns, they're all in the same color palette, which appeals to me,” she tells us, adding that she’s also a big fan of all the bucket hats. “They’re so chic. They're so mid-century. I just love putting them on with a solid turtleneck under. It just kind of framed this hat to be such a unique and special piece.”

However, there was one piece in particular that Drescher admittedly walked off set with: The faux fur coat.

“They generously let me keep it and I cannot wait to wear it as the weather gets cooler,” she tells us. “It's such a gorgeous coat. I'm always looking for what I call ‘a piece’ and that's this. It's its own special, unique thing, and that deserves a very simple silhouette underneath. The coat is the statement, and I'm absolutely going to wear it in the winter with a black cashmere turtleneck and a pair of trousers, or a pencil skirt and a pair of boots, and strut my stuff and feel like a million bucks."

And since the holiday season is all about showing appreciation for our loved ones, Drescher notes she won’t just be gifting herself this season. In fact, the upcycled home items will make the perfect presents for her pals, especially those with fur babies.

“The pet beds are such a great idea,” Drescher tells us. “It’s a great way to repurpose the fabrics because, well, all my friends have pets and they treat them like their children. There's always a corner somewhere where you can throw another little bed, so I'm going to give them as gifts to all my friends.”

Drescher herself has been a fan of thrifting and secondhand shopping for years, long before thredUP ever approached her. “I like things that have a history and story attached to them,” she says. “I have some of the most exquisite things that I found in thrift shops that are pieces that I take very good care of” — like a luxe, velvet evening gown she considers one of her best finds.

She also enjoys decorating her house with well-crafted, antique furniture. “Right now, I'm looking at an armoire in my bedroom that's French and it's so beautiful. I think to myself, ‘Whose boudoir was this in before mine? What lady looked in this mirror and saw her reflection as I do now?’ And I just am very conscious of that continuum.”

In the long run, she hopes that people, especially those living in the United States, will continue to realize how much of an impact what we buy can have on the earth. “We need to appreciate that we're just here temporarily and we're just borrowing. We have to leave it even better than before for the next generation.”

Drescher tells us that her goal is to use her platform and celebrity “to further influence people to start seeing the beauty in living sustainably and respectfully for the next generations,” which is why working with thredUP made so much sense for her.

“I always say to people, ‘You don't have to save the world, just change yourself. Save you and your family, and then each one teach one.' All it takes is 10% of the population to shift the paradigm — the whole paradigm. Just 10%. So you change your spending, you start reading labels, stop supporting polluters, and then each one teach one. And that's how we save the planet.”

You can shop the Full Circle Collection on thredup.com now.