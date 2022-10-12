Shoppers Call This Growth Serum an “Eyelash Miracle” — and It’s 56% Off Until Midnight

Reviewers saw thicker lashes in just two weeks.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 03:30PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Fraiche Eyelash Serum Amazon Prime
Photo:

Courtesy Amazon

The irony of eyelash-enhancing products like curlers, extensions, and even mascara is that they can cause breakage and thinning of the delicate hairs, ultimately giving you less to work with. While going makeup-free is one of the simplest solutions to recovering fullness, it can put those of us with short, fine, or sparse lashes in a frustrating predicament. The next best option? Finding a nourishing, growth-promoting serum that mends breakage without bothering your eyes or causing weird side effects like changing the color of your iris. For this reason, so many shoppers turn to gentle, castor oil-based formulas like the Fraiche Eyelash and Eyebrow Growth Treatment, which is 56 percent off until midnight. 

Castor oil provides “essential proteins and nutrients to hair follicles,” while preventing follicle inflammation, trichologist Bridgette Hill previously told InStyle. As a result, the fatty acid-packed ingredient strengthens and nourishes existing hairs while creating an environment suitable for new growth. This particular formula comes in the form of a dual-sided applicator; one end holds a thin, precise brush for dabbing the formula onto your lash line, while the other features a spooly for brushing it through your brows and lashes. 

Live Fraiche Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $22); amazon.com

Even shoppers with sensitive eyes and skin saw impressive results without experiencing any irritation. “This product is an eyelash miracle,” said one user, who noted that the formula doesn’t burn their eyes and made their lashes feel “so full and long” in a matter of weeks. Another reviewer called it a “holy grail,” adding that they also saw a difference in lash thickness after two weeks. “I didn’t expect much from it, but I’ve been using it faithfully for a month now and I can’t believe how much longer and stronger my lashes are,” wrote a third, initially skeptical shopper.

This nourishing, shopper-loved formula is 56 percent off through October 12, when Amazon Prime Early Access Sale ends. For just $10, you really can’t go wrong — shop it now

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
BosleyMD Hair-Growth Treatment Deal
The Regrowth Treatment That Has “a Noticeable Effect” on Thinning Hair “After Only a Month” Is Now $32
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, Itâs âAlmost Unbelievableâ Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
The Lash Serum Shoppers Say Works So Well, It’s “Almost Unbelievable” Is on Sale for Less Than 48 Hours
Braun Hair Removal
This Discounted Hair Removal Device Is So Effective, Shoppers Only Use It “Once Every Few Weeks”
Nicole Kidman Vegamour on Sale
This Nicole Kidman-Approved Hair Growth Shampoo Is 20% Off Until Tonight
NuFace Device (Celebrity-Loved Beauty Deal One-Off)
The Face-Sculpting Device Used by Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid Is Discounted for the Next 24 Hours
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
PD: Drybar Roundup
This Editor-Approved Blow Dry Brush for Salon-Quality Blowouts Is Marked Down for 1 More Day
Color Wow Concealer PEAS
This On-Sale Root Concealer From a Jennifer Lopez-Approved Brand “Covers Grays Perfectly,” Shoppers Say
Sydney Sweeney Laneige Serum PEAS
Shoppers Say This Hydrating Serum From a Viral Brand Makes Their Skin Glow Like Never Before — and It’s 30% Off
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now
Biotin Shampoo Deal
Shoppers Losing “Gobs” of Hair Turn to This Thickening Shampoo, and Now It’s on Sale
Sand and Sky Clay Mask
I Finally Found a Solution to My Crater-Sized Pores: This Viral Clay Mask That Sells Every 10 Seconds
Foreo Mini Review/Deal
This Skin-Cleansing Device Cleared Up My Large Blackheads in 1 Month — and It's on Major Sale at Amazon
Hair Growth product deal one-off
The Anti-Thinning Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said “Helped Tremendously” With Hair Loss Is on Sale Now
EARLY PD: Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
8 Anti-Aging Deals to Shop for Up to 50% Off Today — Including a $25 Cream That Has Users “Stunned”
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off