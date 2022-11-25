The 10 Best Fragrances to Shop This Holiday Season

Ahead of the holiday season, we rounded up 10 of our favorite perfumes to inspire your next shopping trip. From functional fragrances that inspire calm, to cult-classic perfumes that are fool-proof gifts, there's an eau de parfum for everyone.

As such, fragrance is one of the best gifts to give to our loved ones and treat ourselves to — it shows you really know someone.

Fragrance is one of our favorite beauty categories for so many reasons. Scent is personal and fuels emotion. It can evoke feelings of joy, calm, desire, and more — all with a quick, blink-and-you'll-miss-it whiff.

01 of 10 Ellis Brooklyn Après Courtesy To shop: $105; ellisbrooklyn.com Imagine winter, bottled. That is what this fragrance smells like and then some. We could wax poetic about it all day (and we have) — so, as we previously said: "Immediately after spritzing it on, the top notes of saffron, juniper berries, and cardamom come to life. It's a little spicy and earthy, but there's a certain sweetness to it, too. After a few minutes, the middle notes start to come out. Then, the notes of soft suede accord, bourbon, violet, praline, guaiacwood, and labdanum begin to unearth — mixing themselves with your skin's natural scent. Once it finally settles into the skin, the base notes unravel: musk, vanilla, patchouli, cedarwood, and sandalwood."

02 of 10 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Courtesy To shop: $325; franciskurkdjian.com This cult-classic has achieved icon status for a reason. Described by the brand as poetic alchemy, it's the perfect balance between an amber, floral, and woody breeze. It blends notes amber, jasmine, and cedarwood, with a hint of saffron for taste — it's absolutely delectable.

03 of 10 Byredo Eyes Closed Courtesy To shop: $280; byredo.com Byredo's newest scent came just in time for chilly weather. Inspired by human connection, this scent is an unexpected melange of patchouli and papyrus with orris butter, ginger, and carrot, and spices like cardamom and cinnamon. It's addicting, it's comforting, and it's perfect for cuffing season.



04 of 10 House of BŌ El Sireno Courtesy To shop: $365; houseofbo.co Inspired by Mexican oceans, this floral aquatic fragrance blends hints of magnolia, oakmoss, and banana with silky marine notes such as kelp. The result is hypnotic — calming, elegant, and sensual. Apart from smelling divine, we love the cap made from natural Blue Patagonian Onyx, and the fact that it's individually hand-sculpted by local Mexican artisans.

05 of 10 Chris Collins Harlem Nights Courtesy To shop: $175; chriscollins.com For a sensual scent with the power to transport you to a fine cigar lounge, look no further than this Harlem-inspired fragrance. Upon application, top notes of rum, clove, and nutmeg fill the air and lay on the skin. After a few moments, the heart notes of jasmine, orris, and patchouli begin to flourish — creating an olfactory dance for the senses. Finally, the base notes — sandalwood, musk, and amber — come full bloom to bring together this smooth, sexy scent.

06 of 10 The Nue Co Water Therapy Courtesy To shop: $95; thenueco.com If you've never heard of functional fragrances, allow us to present: they harness the power of scent to shift moods while promoting wellness. It's a supplement in olfactory form, if you may. "Water Therapy" is inspired on the idea of blue medicine and its calming effects on our minds and parasympathetic nervous system. The exact scent is hard to pinpoint — although it uses specific families of volatile organic compounds found in an oceanic setting: aldehydes sulphurs, ketones, and terpenes — all we can say is that it smells like being at peace in a marine environment.



07 of 10 Le Labo Santal 33 Courtesy To shop: $310; lelabofragrances.com Another classic that's always, always going to be a hit is Le Labo's Santal 33 — it has that addicting je ne sais quoi that keeps you coming back for more. Notes of iris and violet mix with cardamom and dashes of both smoky sandalwood and cedarwood. Then, other leathery, musky, and spicy notes round up the fragrance for an effect that's both comforting and sensual.



08 of 10 Vryao The Sixth Courtesy To shop: $220; vryao.com For the brand's first fragrance launch since it was founded in 2021, founder Yasmin collaborated with perfumer Meabh McCurtin, the Science of Wellness program at the International Fragrance & Flavors Inc. (IFF), and psychic advisor Katt Nicholson to conjure this eau de parfum that promotes mindfulness and intuition. It boasts 14 notes — such as juniper berry oil, peppermint oil, and oak moss absolute — that come together for a calming yet tantalizing scent.

09 of 10 LOEWE Earth Courtesy To shop: $169; loewe.com The fashion house's botanical rainbow fragrances were all created with the intention of marrying upscale elegance with the rich resources of the land. This fragrance, Earth, is the exact musky floral that's universally appealing thanks to its balance of violet, mimosa, and grey amber with added notes of musk, truffle, and pear.

