I Buy Fresh White Sneakers Every Summer, and I'm Restocking My Collection With This $21 Amazon Pair

Shoppers say they’re "super comfortable" straight out of the box.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Published on May 24, 2023 @ 02:00AM

One of my favorite warm-weather traditions is to buy a fresh pair of white sneakers. While it may sound unreasonable that I don’t bother to clean my sneakers from previous years, it’s because I've usually worn them down past the point of repair after a single season.  Since white shoes go with everything, I’m constantly reaching for them during the summer. I style them with basically all my outfits, from my go-to white tee and jeans combo to my airy floral dresses. I wore my last pair nearly every day (to the point where the soles were falling off), so I’ve been looking for a replacement that’s comfortable, minimal, and affordable — just like this $21 canvas pair on Amazon

While I plan to purchase the Fracora Canvas Sneakers in white, they’re available in 14 other colors and prints, including yellow, pink, and blue. You can snag the sneakers in two shoe silhouettes, one with an entirely canvas upper and low platform, and the other with a rubber toe and taller soles that look similar to Converse sneakers. Both styles come in sizes 5 through 11 and include a graphic inner sole featuring floral prints or abstract designs. The sneakers have an easy on-and-off low-top design with a simple lace-up for a snug fit. 

Women's Canvas Shoes White Flower

Amazon

Shop now: $21; amazon.com

If you ask me, white sneakers are like the jeans of shoes. You can never have too many pairs, and you can wear them with practically anything in your closet. I usually opt for a sock-like pair like the Francora sneakers because they almost feel like walking barefoot thanks to their lightweight and breathable canvas upper. I can walk in this type of shoe style all day and not have to worry about foot fatigue. Plus, the canvas fabric is easy to clean in case you stain them. 

I am not the only one buying these classic sneakers for the summer; tons of Amazon shoppers are also reaching for them. More than 2,500 people have left the Francora shoes a five-star rating, raving that they’re “super comfortable” and “fit perfectly” right out of the box. One shopper who wore the sneakers for “days on end” while sightseeing said they didn't "give them blisters" and called them an “excellent basic sneaker.” “I get compliments on them, too,” they wrote. Another customer called them “beautiful” for the price. “I wear them almost every day when I want to look cute and a little dressy!” they said.

Refresh your summer sneaker collection with Fracora's Canvas Sneakers for just $21 at Amazon.

I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I’m Buying From Its New, On-Sale Summer Collection
I Tried This Ultra-Flattering, Sculpting Swimsuit, and Now I Never Want to Wear Anything Else
Amazon’s Hidden Designer Outlet Is Already Overflowing With Memorial Day Fashion Deals for Up to 63% Off
