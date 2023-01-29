I Found a $25 Amazon Alternative for the Wildly Trendy Sneakers Supermodels Wear All the Time

Walking around my neighborhood in New York City sometimes feels like taking a tour through a fashion trends museum. At any given moment you can see every internet micro-aesthetic, from dark academia to dopamine dressing to tennis core, and it’s not uncommon to spot someone actually rocking a version of Kendall Jenner’s no-pants look. To put it simply, I always take style cues from my neighbors, and was intrigued by the absolute choke-hold one particular pair of shoes had on all of the local cool girls over the last year.

The Converse Platform Sneaker has been around for awhile, but thanks to famous names in fashion, like Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Elsa Hosk, and Emily Ratajkowski, the lace-ups may officially be declared “supermodel-approved.” I badly wanted a pair for months, but felt uneasy about spending $75 on yet another pair of sneakers. Luckily, a TikTok from @lifeofcallieelizabeth let me in on a $25 Amazon alternative that looks just like the original. The Fracora High-Top Shoes feature a white rubber sole that’s nearly two inches thick and a canvas outer available in classic colors like black, white, gray, and red. Plus, many reviewers noted that in addition to its timeless, high-top silhouette, the shoes were extremely comfortable.

Amazon

Shop now: $25–$27; amazon.com

I was a little nervous about the quality, but after I ordered and received them, I discovered that the sneakers were everything I’d hoped for. The ultra-trendy platform style is extremely flattering and makes my legs look extra long. Plus, the basic design is incredibly versatile. I now wear this pair more than any other shoe, as it looks amazing with everything from jeans to sweats to skirts, and adds an elevated, stylish element to basic outfits. The sneaker is sturdy enough to withstand miles of walking every day, and keeps me comfortable, even after hours on my feet.

It’s natural to be wary before taking a chance on a lesser known brand, especially in comparison to a household name like Converse. However, IMO, this affordable option is a worthy comparison for its quality. Shop a pair of the Fracora High-Top Shoes at Amazon starting at $25 to decide for yourself.

