Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber Wear This Effortlessly Cool Fleece Jacket on Repeat

Cozy season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to pump up the Christmas music, pour the hot chocolate, and deep-dive into my favorite fuzzy outerwear trend: fleeces. Whether you live in the sunnier south or the literal tundra that is currently the northern half of the country, an ultra-soft fleece is one of the best ways to embrace winter, and I know a few supermodels who would agree.

For example, Hailey Bieber wore the FP Movement Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket during multiple chilly-weather outings last year, and this year, fellow model Kaia Gerber is bringing that same layer back. In fact, Gerber has been spotted in the Eclipse, Sapphire, and Ginger Spice versions over a dozen times times since last year, and it’s easy to see why it’s a favorite: Roomy pockets and breathable yet heat-trapping material make this jacket a practical choice for a casual outing to the gym, grocery store, or walk around your neighborhood. However, the cropped, slouchy-fit has an undeniable cool factor that, when paired with high-waisted pants or leggings, creates the cute, laid-back vibe that models are known for.

Free People

Shop now: $171, freepeople.com

So many shoppers love the jacket and confirm that it’s “so cozy” for winter. “This is a new closet staple,” wrote one reviewer, who declared the jacket “so flattering and so comfy.” Another fan added that it’s “very lightweight yet toasty-warm” and “looks sharp with jeans and sweats.” A third agreed that it’s “the perfect fleece,” because of the cropped length and oversized fit.

While it won’t make the days longer or Christmas come faster, a fuzzy jacket can make this time of the year a little more cheery. To stay warm on the go, you can shop this supermodel-approved fleece for $171 from FP Movement, or check out another of the brand’s extra-cozy offerings below:

Free People

Shop now: $168, freepeople.com

Free People

Shop now: $98, freepeople.com

Free People

Shop now: $198, freepeople.com