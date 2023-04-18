Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands

The multitasking product fights frizz, dullness, and split ends.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
Published on April 18, 2023

Rarely can you find one product that does it all, save for a few exceptions. There’s Dyson’s Airwrap, which can blowout, straighten, and curl hair, Jones Road’s skin-enhancing balm that can be used in place of foundation to a blush and even a highlighter, and, according to Amazon shoppers, FoxyBae’s 12-in-1 Hair Mask, which softens, detangles, and smoothes strands. 

As someone who is constantly slathering their hair with a slew of products to get those results — including masks designed to hydrate and leave-in conditioners promising to detangle, all capped off with reparative oils — I can’t help but be intrigued by the idea of one product that does it all (and saves me time). So for healthier, shinier, tamer hair without a multi-step routine, I’m adding the $20 treatment to my cart.

FoxyBae Magic Daily 12-in-1 Hair Mask

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

FoxyBae’s leave-in treatment is formulated to moisturize, repair, and smooth locks all while being color-safe and a heat protectant. The hair mask is made with 12 key ingredients, each targeting common concerns including dryness, dullness, and frizz. One of the primary ingredients is shea butter, which cosmetic chemist Dr. Shuting Hu previously InStyle “locks in moisture” while preventing water loss. You’ll also find argan oil, which fights dryness and frizz, as well as reparative hydrolyzed baobab extract, per the brand.

It’s a lot to promise, but given the more than 1,200 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s easy to see that FoxyBae delivers. One shopper wrote that it “saved” their bleached strands, noting that it left their previously-damaged hair “healthy, thick, and voluminous.” Another called it a must for “dry and damaged” hair, writing that it added “shine, smoothness, and moisture…instantly.” And a 50-year-old shopper with “fine, wavy hair” even claimed that their stylist was shocked when they sat down in the salon chair after using the treatment, being told their hair was “the best [it] has ever looked.” “I've tried a bunch of different products and this is the first one that has truly delivered,” they wrote.

But the multitasking mask isn’t  just for damaged strands. Many shoppers with curly and wavy hair swear by this for making their texture “so soft” and “manageable,” as well as frizz-free. “This witchcraft leaves my hair curly [with] no frizz,” wrote one customer who noted that most products leave their curls undefined and oily.

I’m always looking to streamline processes — from cooking (I’ll never not use jarred minced garlic) to beauty. And now I plan to give my hair routine a simplified overhaul, replacing my multi-step process with FoxyBae’s one leave-in treatment that’s just $20 at Amazon.

