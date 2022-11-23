This Pore-Cleansing Device Has Been a Staple in My Skincare Routine for 2 Years, and It's Up to 50% Off Now

Rita Ora and Gemma Chan are fans of the brand, too.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Published on November 23, 2022 @ 05:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process.

Foreo CPC Early BF Deal
Photo:

Foreo/ InStyle

I still remember how happy I was when I received my Foreo device over two years ago. I saw it on Instagram and immediately wanted one, especially for the fun colors and gentle silicone bristles (more on that later). I’ve now used my Foreo device every day since I received it, and still can’t see myself going a day without it. So I was not surprised when InStyle listed this brand under best skincare products and treatments of 2022 or when one of our beauty writers saw results in just a month after using their Foreo device. And just in time for Black Friday, this skincare brand is having a sale offering savings up to 50 percent with top devices starting at $99.


Foreo has several facial devices that help users achieve skincare routines from the Luna 3’s thorough cleanse to a spa facial experience with the UFO 2. This brand began in Sweden and turned global with skincare experts, shoppers, and celebrities like Rita Ora and Gemma Chan among its fanbase.

Luna Mini 3

Foreo

Shop now: $125 (Originally $179); foreo.com

I have sensitive skin and am very selective about what tools I use on my face. Otherwise, I’m left with red blotches or hives, which leads me to cancel any social plans for the next few days. Surprisingly, the Luna Mini 3 has been a staple in my skincare routine for over two years and I still have zero complaints. This compact and wireless device has a ton of features, including the option of adjusting the T-sonic pulsations to my needs. 

What I find most helpful about this device is that those pulsations pause every 15 seconds, which indicates that it’s time for me to move on to a new zone of my face to cleanse. This feature alone keeps me consistent with my cleansing process, which is accomplished in just one minute. After using this device for the first time I felt as though I had the most gentle, yet deep facial cleanse. I didn’t know it was even possible for my skin to feel this smooth. Each time I use my Foreo device, I know I’m getting a soothing facial massage and removing all of the dirt and dead skin cells I accumulated during the day.  

Plus, maintenance of this waterproof device is super easy. I use soap and water to keep my Luna Mini 3 clean, and a one and a half hour charge (for this specific model) lasts up to 400 uses.      

Bear Fuschia

FOREO

Shop now: $229 (Originally $329); foreo.com

Aside from my obsession with the Luna Mini 3, a few additional and noteworthy Foreo devices to consider include the Bear, Luna 3, Issa 3, and UFO 2 — especially because they’re on sale for a limited time. Use the Bear, which Foreo calls its “full facial fitness” device that uses microcurrents to stimulate over 65 face and neck muscles to tone, smooth, and reduce the look of wrinkles. One shopper said that this foreo device “surpassed” their expectations and noted seeing improvement in just three weeks. Another shopper, who is in their 60s, shared that the Bear device, “tightened” their skin and “lifted” their jowls. 

Luna 3 Sensitive Skin

Shop now: $150 (Originally $219); foreo.com

Rita Ora agrees, sharing her approval that the Luna 3 “really does make me feel like I’ve had a facial” and that it “gets all my excess makeup off that I’ve missed with me just washing my face with my hands and a scrub.” Even better, the Luna 3 is on sale for $150 from its original price of $219. 

Foreo also has oral care devices and at-home spa devices. The Issa 3 is a four-in-one electric toothbrush that’s gentle on teeth and gums but tough on bacteria and plaque, and it’s currently on sale for 48 percent off. Shoppers said they love the silicone bristles and efficiency of this toothbrush. One claims it “cleans much better” than other electric toothbrushes and helps them maintain their white teeth against coffee stains. 

The UFO 2 is also on sale for 50 percent off. This Foreo device is designed to be a “supercharged facial” with features like thermotherapy and cryotherapy. One reviewer with dry skin said that this device made their skin “bright and soft,” while another with sensitive skin and rosacea shared that the redness on their face had “gone down significantly” after use. 

Don’t miss out on these celeb- and shopper-approved facial cleansing devices during Foreo’s Black Friday Sale happening right now. 

Issa 3 Mint

Shop now: $99 (Originally $189); foreo.com

Ufo 2 Black

Shop now: $149 (Originally $299); foreo.com 

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

