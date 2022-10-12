This Skin-Cleansing Device Cleared Up My Large Blackheads in 1 Month — and It's on Major Sale at Amazon

Grab it for just $85 before the Prime Early Access Sale ends.

By Priya Raj
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 07:00AM

Foreo Mini Review/Deal
Blackheads have been the bane of my skincare journey since I was in my early teens. I’ve tried every charcoal strip, pore vacuum, and home remedy, all with false promises of minimizing the black craters on my nose — that is, until, I tried the Foreo Luna Mini 2

The small-but-mighty skin-cleansing device has been a celebrated product in the skincare space for years. Made with hypoallergenic and body-safe silicone, the Foreo has soft rubber brushes and uses the brand’s signature transdermal sonic (T-Sonic) pulsations to deeply cleanse, which actually travel through the outer layers of the skin. (That may sound a little scary, but I can confirm it’s a gentle, vibrating sensation.) The low-frequency massage improves blood flow, which, in turn, boosts skin radiance, and also temporarily dilates pores, removing oil, dirt, makeup, and dead skin. This allows the products you use afterwards, like serums and moisturizers, to penetrate at a deeper level, too. 

The Foreo Luna Mini 2 comes in seven cute colors, including light pink, orange, and bright blue. And while the device usually costs $139, you can grab it starting at just $85 in select colors during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

amazon black friday 2020 deals

Amazon

Shop now: $85 (Originally $139); amazon.com

FOREO LUNA mini 2 yellow

Amazon

Shop now: $85 (Originally $139); amazon.com

The Foreo might just be the only product that works for every skin type thanks to its various bristle sizes. The device has three bristle zones that provide a different level of cleansing; the thicker bristles at the top can be used for oilier areas (I use this for my nose and chin), while the thinner bristles can target larger, more sensitive areas (like your cheeks). You can also flip it over for a deeper cleanse, which works well for your neck, too. 

The device has eight different intensities and an integrated timer which indicates 15-second cleansing periods — the suggestion is that you should spend 15 seconds cleansing each zone of your face (chin, forehead, and left and right cheeks, respectively). I initially started on a low intensity because I’ve never used anything other than my hands to wash my face, but when I saw the results — glowing, fresh skin — I upped it and the results got even better. 

If you’re still not convinced, take it from the raving Amazon reviews. One shopper echoed my own experience: “I have been using it in the morning, once a day, for the past month and my pores are smaller than ever before.” Another even said it made her skin feel “so soft, clean and smooth” like she’d been “to the skincare salon every day”. A third buyer confirmed that the Foreo Luna is a permanent addition to their skincare routine, stating, “I don't think I could ever go back to just a washcloth.”

Grab the Foreo Luna Mini 2 while it’s still on sale for 39 percent off at Amazon — the Prime Early Access sale ends tonight.

