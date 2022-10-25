This Unexpected Fall Wardrobe Basic Gets Me So Many Compliments

I can’t stop wearing this mock-neck shirt.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Published on October 25, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The plight of finding good, affordable basics is truly never-ending. When I find the perfect black T-shirt, turtleneck, or long-sleeve tee, I wear it until the threads literally unravel. It’s not that there isn’t a plethora of these basics on the market, but that it’s hard to find that special one you reach for regardless of how many other options you have. In my search, I came across a new staple, the For Days Effortless Rib Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Top

I don’t know why, but it’s basically a law of the universe that long-sleeve shirts are harder to get right than short-sleeve alternatives; more fabric means more variables. As a 5’2”, size 14 woman, these are some of my usual complaints — either the sleeves or the length is too long, the fabric stretches too thin across my DD-size chest, and the material’s thickness feels suffocating or too warm. For Days’ Mock-Neck does none of this, and it even has some additional details I like, too. Despite its plain and simple look, it elicits an incredible number of compliments, and “Where did you get that?” -type questions.

Firstly, I die for anything scallop-edged; it’s such a small and subtle detail that is so underutilized, but can transform a piece of clothing from ‘meh’ to cute. This top is also the perfect length — it’s cropped enough that I don’t have to tuck it into my skirts, but long enough that I’m not worried about flashing my underboobs at the office. The mock-neck is also wide, so it feels less like a turtleneck and more like a tapered boat-neck, which is great for me because I find turtlenecks to be somewhat restrictive — a nuisance when layered under sweaters and jackets. 

Whenever this top is clean, I wear it for days on end until the accumulated body odor necessitates a journey into the washer. And though I’ve been unable to stop wearing it, I didn’t expect it to garner so much attention. My two sisters, aunt, cousin, a couple of friends, and even a handful of strangers have all inquired about where this top is from. They’ve all been pleasantly surprised by the $38 price tag (everything is so expensive these days) and the XS to XXL sizing. 

But, there’s another thing that deserves attention: the brand’s Take Back Bag, which you can fill with whatever clothing and fabric you need to get rid of. The brand supposedly recycles about 50 percent of what it receives into rags and insulation, resells 45 percent, and trashes the remaining 5 percent.

You can purchase the bag for $20, and when you send it back, you’ll receive $20 in For Days credit to apply to any purchase. So, really, you can buy the Effortless Mock Neck shirt for $18 instead of $38 upon buying a Take Back Bag and returning it to the brand with unwanted clothes.

Either way, I highly recommend this shirt, I have it in black but I’ll soon be adding cream and gray to my wardrobe as well. Head to For Days to shop the Effortless Rib Mock-Neck Top and other wardrobe staples. 

