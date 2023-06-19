10 Fool-Proof Hats That Will Turn You Into a Hat Person

Relax. It's just a hat.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 19, 2023 @ 02:00PM
There are two types of people in the world: people who love hats and people who haven’t figured out the right one for them.  Hat people aren’t afraid of hats. Non-hat people won't go near them for a bevy of reasons: maybe they were once told they didn't "have a face for hats," maybe they were shamed for wearing a silly hat in middle school and never got over it, maybe they simply feel foolish with something on their heads. Regardless, there’s no reason to completely avoid this oft-overlooked accessory, especially in summer, unless you’re unsure how to wear a hat. Fortunately, we’re here to deliver 10 foolproof hat styles guaranteed to give your summer fits a fashion boost.

Whether you’re looking for a finishing touch on a summer dress, a garden party accessory, or just want to stretch the distance between you and wash a day a little further, there’s a hat on our list that is perfect for you. Scroll on for foolproof hats that will keep the sun off your face and your wardrobe on 10.

A Ribboned Straw Hat

How do you make a hat chic? Slap a ribbon on it. Even if your ribboned straw hat doesn't say Christian Dior like Natalie Portman's does, it will still beautifully complement a patterned or floral summer dress.

A Business Casual Baseball Cap

Emilie Joseph shows how to wear a casual baseball cap, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

There's no look that oozes as much effortless quiet luxury as a baseball cap paired with some business casual-adjacent separates.

A Crochet Hat

A woman shows how to wear a yellow crochet hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Every summer, crochet accessories make a triumphant return and this year, hats have joined crochet bags and dresses as a beloved summer trend. Easy and breezy (literally, peep that open knit), crochet hats come in various shapes, but their soft structure is especially well-suited for the bucket hat style.

A Brimmed Felt Hat

A woman shows how to wear a brown felt hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Hats with wide brims can either bring an instant vibe of classic luxury or a bit of Indiana Jones energy to a look, depending on how you style it. Fortunately, it’s easy to stick to the chic styling of a brimmed hat by sticking to well-tailored separates for the rest of the look, rather than jeans and a tee. 

A Two-Tone Hat

Heart Evangelista shows how to wear a black and white hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

A two-toned black and white hat is a perfect accessory for the minimalist that’s used to a simple a black and white wardrobe. Especially if you can step out of your comfort zone a little bit  with a single pop of color like a bright shoe or vibrant handbag.

A Denim Hat

A woman shows how to wear a denim hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

One foolproof way to style a hat? Stop worrying about style altogether. Instead, pair hats and 'fits based on fabric. Trust us, it streamlines the process. Case in point: adding a denim hat to an all-denim look.

A Beret With Braids

A woman shows how to wear a beret hat with braids, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Berets can be intimidating, especially if you have a lot of hair. Fortunately, there's a foolproof way to wear a beret that requires almost no effort. Plaiting your hair into one, two, or more braids helps smooth out volume so that you can sit your beret atop your head just so.

A Color-Matched Snapback

A woman shows how to wear a color-matched snapback baseball cap, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Elevate a casual hat silhouette by doing a bit of color-matching. Finding a baseball cap or snapback that seamlessly matches or complements your ‘fit takes this hat from low-key to high fashion.

A Brimmed Straw Hat

Yoyo Gao shows how to wear a brimmed straw hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Straw hats run the gamut from high-fashion to ultra-casual, and a lot of this hat style's formality is based on structure. A soft-brimmed straw hat gives big '90s energy and is the perfect cherry on top of a laid-back, cute, but casual look.

A Printed Bucket Hat

A woman shows how to wear a green and white flower printed bucket hat, a foolproof hat style.

Getty Images

Imbue even more throwback energy into fashion's fave '90s hat style by wearing one with a colorful, patterned print. It's the ultimate casual hat, but with visual impact that goes the extra mile. Don't shy away from clashing, either. Remember, anything can work as long as you style it. 

