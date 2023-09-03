Shoppers Say This Firming Serum That Makes “Fine Lines Look Fainter” Is the Key to Youthful Skin

It’s perfect for a fall skincare refresh.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Follain Firming Serum
Photo:

Credo / InStyle

It pains me to say this, but it’s somehow already September. Saying goodbye to the long, bright days of summer is hard, but there are things to look forward to: Among them, weather that permits a multi-step skincare routine rather than one that is bare bones. There are so, so many products you could pick, but why not go with something that’s affordable, clean, packed with effective active ingredients, and beloved by shoppers? Say, Follain’s Firming Collagen Boost Serum

Follain was one of the first clean beauty retailers on the scene. When its stores shuddered, I was devastated to see a pioneering authority of clean skincare gone. Thankfully, Credo acquired and resuscitated the brand, so we can still enjoy a $38 serum that makes skin look "smooth, refreshed, and firm,” per shoppers. 

Credo FIRMING SERUM COLLAGEN BOOST

Credo

The reported benefits are numerous thanks to a list of ingredients that each have a handful of benefits. The Follain Serum harnesses retinol-alternative bakuchiol and peptides to improve your skin's innate collagen production process. Collagen in turn makes skin supple and firm. Moisture is provided, maintained, and increased thanks to a one-two punch of hyaluronic acid and electrolytes. Heavy-hitting niacinamide also makes an appearance in this serum to reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles in addition to brightening and revitalizing your complexion. 

The TL;DR is that Follain’s Firming Collagen Boost Serum is a thin, lightweight formula that layers well, promotes collagen production, and encourages tighter, smoother, more elastic- and youthful-looking skin. One reviewer said, “I have been receiving multiple comments on my skin lately and this is the only new product I have added to my routine.” The difference? “My face is more balanced and hydrated, and any texture or imperfections have been completely minimized,” they wrote. Another shopper said they have repurchased Follain’s Firming Collagen Boost Serum several times because it makes “pores look smaller and fine lines look fainter.” 

Head to Credo to shop Follain’s Firming Collagen Boost Serum for an affordable fall skin refresh. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

My Mom Refuses To Take Off This $24 Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit She Is Making Her Fall Uniform
My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall”
Magic Wand Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles on Sale for Labor Day
The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
Related Articles
Angela Caglia/alexandra daddario serum LDW sale
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Owe Our Glowing Skin to This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Dermelect Confidence Sale
Mature Shoppers Say This Serum-Infused Primer “Smooths Out Any Wrinkles” and Makes Skin Look Like Glass
Dermaflash Pore Extractor Tool
The Skincare Tool That Visibly Unclogged My Pores After 1 Use Is 25% Off
Shoppers Say This Night Cream From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand Makes You Wake Up With a 'Nice Glow'
This On-Sale Night Cream From a Brand Drew Barrymore Uses Is Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Jar
Ulta Eye Cream
A 38-Year-Old Said This 50%-Off Eye Cream Reduced Their “Heavy Lines” in 2 Weeks
Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age
Dermstore Grow Gorgeous Hair Serum Sale
A Strand-Plumping Serum Shoppers Say Works on Baby Hairs in a "Week" Is 50% Off
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
Woman applying serum
Melasma Is No Match for This $23 K-Beauty Serum That Makes Skin "Fresh and Pretty"
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Dewtopia Ole Henriksen Facial Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza’s Secret to Glowing Skin Is Among the Best Treatments I’ve Tried
Soko Glam Truffle Face Spray
There’s a Truffle-Infused Face Mist Serum That Leaves Skin “Luminous,” Per Shoppers
Britney Spears Browlift
Britney Spears’s Needle-Free Botox “Replacement” Smoothes Wrinkles “in an Hour”
Ilia Concealer Review
The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use
CETAPHIL Deep Hydration Refreshing Eye Serum
Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This $12 Serum Leaves Their Under-Eyes “Looking Bright and Refreshed”
Youth to the People Moisturizer
My Skin Changes Constantly, but This Ultra-Hydrating Cream Never Fails to Give Me a Healthy Glow