It's All About the Rosette Choker Right Now

A little Victorian, a lot cool.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 04:51PM
Hailee Steinfeld wears a choker necklace in the flower ribbon choker necklace style.
Photo:

Getty Images

It's a little-known fact that every era has had its own choker necklace moment. The early aughts had rhinestone and neon-beaded chokers while the '90s were all about velvety minimalism, a sharp turn from the punk collars of the '80s. But choker necklaces go even further back than recent decades. Several portraits show Marie Antoinette wearing delicate ribbon or pearl choker necklaces. Talk about a throwback vibe.

Now, we're witnessing the rise of the rosette ribbon choker. You couldn't escape them on the Met Gala carpet — and, as summer heats up, celebs continue stepping out adorned with these short, but impactful pieces. Ahead, see why the rosette choker is the accessory to snag for summer 2023.

With Eveningwear

Hailee Steinfeld wears a choker necklace in the oversized flower choker necklace style.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Free People Melody Choker, $38.
The oversized rosette choker necklace is definitely the diamond of the year's accessories season. Seen here on Hailee Steinfeld, the style is almost identical to those worn by women as far back as the 18th century. Talk about a throwback.

In Denim

A woman wears a choker necklace in the denim flower choker necklace style.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: 8 Other Reasons Rosette Choker, $29.
For a more casual take on this year's most popular choker necklace, swap out the silk chiffon rosette for one made from denim.

With a Skinny Ribbon

A woman wears a choker necklace in a skinny choker necklace style.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: Urban Outfitters Velvet Rosette Wrap Choker Necklace, $17.
Only slightly less dramatic than the thick ribbon rosette chokers, this style usually features a silk cord instead of a ribbon. While the vintage feel is the same, many skinny rosette choker necklaces come with longer strands so you can loop them around your neck more than once.

With a Little Sparkle

A woman wears a choker necklace in the TK choker necklace style.

Getty Images

Shop Similar: BLUMARINE Rose Choker, $540.
Love drama and florals? Treat yourself to both with a choker necklace decorated with a rosette as well as a bit of sparkle, courtesy of rhinestones or semi-precious beads.

With a One-Shoulder Silhouette

We all know a one-shoulder style cuts a great angle on its own. But add a bold floral, like Summer House star Paige DeSorbo star did here, and you've got a silhouette that's a bit early aughts, and very 2023.

Related Articles
A woman wears a yellow vest
11 Ways to Wear the Summer 2023 Vest Trend
Emma Roberts DSW
Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light to Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits
Margot Robbie Asteroid City
Margot Robbie Is Bringing Back the Peplum Trend With Her Velvet Strapless Minidress
Pink Longchamp Bag
This Royals-Approved Designer Tote Bag Is on Secret Sale for Up to 60% Off, and Styles Are Selling Out Fast
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore an Easy, Breezy Dress With the Deepest Plunging Neckline
Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend
Katie Holmes Chanel Tribeca
Katie Holmes Spiced Up Everyone's Favorite Leather Jacket and Puddle Pants Outfit Formula
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Sheer Goth Gown With Dramatic Opera Gloves
Bella Hadid Kin Euphorics Story
Bella Hadid's Kin Euphorics Now Has Affirmation-Forward Merch
Semi Timely: Blink and You Missed That Capri Pants Are Back
Blink and You Missed That Capri Pants Are Back
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Paired Her Backless Beaded Naked Dress With a Flame-Shaped Cocktail Ring
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Revealed the “Super Simple” Outfit Formula That’s Her “Go-To” for Summer
Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style