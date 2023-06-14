It's All About the Rosette Choker Right Now

It's a little-known fact that every era has had its own choker necklace moment. The early aughts had rhinestone and neon-beaded chokers while the '90s were all about velvety minimalism, a sharp turn from the punk collars of the '80s. But choker necklaces go even further back than recent decades. Several portraits show Marie Antoinette wearing delicate ribbon or pearl choker necklaces. Talk about a throwback vibe.

Now, we're witnessing the rise of the rosette ribbon choker. You couldn't escape them on the Met Gala carpet — and, as summer heats up, celebs continue stepping out adorned with these short, but impactful pieces. Ahead, see why the rosette choker is the accessory to snag for summer 2023.

With Eveningwear

The oversized rosette choker necklace is definitely the diamond of the year's accessories season. Seen here on Hailee Steinfeld, the style is almost identical to those worn by women as far back as the 18th century. Talk about a throwback.



In Denim

For a more casual take on this year's most popular choker necklace, swap out the silk chiffon rosette for one made from denim.



With a Skinny Ribbon

Only slightly less dramatic than the thick ribbon rosette chokers, this style usually features a silk cord instead of a ribbon. While the vintage feel is the same, many skinny rosette choker necklaces come with longer strands so you can loop them around your neck more than once.

With a Little Sparkle

Love drama and florals? Treat yourself to both with a choker necklace decorated with a rosette as well as a bit of sparkle, courtesy of rhinestones or semi-precious beads.



With a One-Shoulder Silhouette

We all know a one-shoulder style cuts a great angle on its own. But add a bold floral, like Summer House star Paige DeSorbo star did here, and you've got a silhouette that's a bit early aughts, and very 2023.

