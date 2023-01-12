Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'

Florence Pugh graces the cover of this year’s winter issue of Vogue. While sashaying through a bodega, she is dressed quite loud and formally for a stop at the food market in a fitted chartreuse Proenza Schouler dress and earrings. She showed off the ruffled detailing that cascaded from her arms as she sifted through aisles. To tone down the dramatic minidress, she styled it with wet, slicked-back hair and clear charm drop earrings that peeked through. Not to forget, she wore her dainty septum piercing.

The radically self-aware superstar in Hollywood reflects on rebelling against the glare of public affection, particularly in the past year. Pugh has pushed against the old ways of being when she wore eclectic transparent outfits, which seemed to have people jumping to comment.

When asked about her thoughts on using sheer fabrics in her personal style, she told Vogue, “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric. If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much? It’s very important that we do this. I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there’s so much more work to do.”

Later on, reminiscing on the unpredictability of her successes, the A Good Person actress gets candid about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. When talking about her time with the actor and director Braff, she said, "We weren't in anyone's faces. It was just that people didn't like it."

She continued: "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

Vogue also spoke with Braff for the cover story, who had only praising words to say about his ex-girlfriend. In the upcoming film, A Good Person, the two worked alongside each other, Braff directs, and Pugh plays the lead.

"I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation," he said. "She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her."

"And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does," he poured.