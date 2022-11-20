Florence Pugh Confirmed She's the New Queen of the Red-Carpet Naked Dress

Florence Pugh is giving sheer-sporting veterans (Megan Fox, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner) a run for their money with her recent rotation of "naked" looks on the red carpet.



After sparking a social media frenzy with her nipple-baring Valentino gown this summer, Florence has doubled down on going sheer ever since — and she's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. Case in point? Last night, the Don't Worry Darling actress attended the 13th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles in a tastefully see-through white gown.



Pugh's dress was from Victoria Beckham's spring 2022 collection, and was *almost* completely sheer, save for an opaque satin scoop neck at the bodice and an asymmetric cut of fabric down the front. The mesh sections were covered in a silver polka-dot pattern and exposed a pair of white platform pumps below. Metallic fringe detailing on the sides was complemented by an elegant train from behind, and Pugh added to the dress's drama with a statement gold tassel necklace.

Her blonde bob was worn slicked back and behind her ears, while her glam consisted of a nude lip and bronzy eye makeup.



Hours earlier, Pugh joined the director from her new film The Wonder, Sebastián Lelio, at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event while wearing polka dots again, though, in an entirely different way. For the daytime occasion, Florence paired a red minidress, which featured white polka dots and floral appliqués on the collar, with a bright white belt and knee-high boots that showed off her bare legs.