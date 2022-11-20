Florence Pugh Confirmed She's the New Queen of the Red-Carpet Naked Dress

Move aside, Megan Fox.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 20, 2022 @ 11:12AM
Florence Pugh
Photo:

Getty

Florence Pugh is giving sheer-sporting veterans (Megan Fox, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner) a run for their money with her recent rotation of "naked" looks on the red carpet.

After sparking a social media frenzy with her nipple-baring Valentino gown this summer, Florence has doubled down on going sheer ever since — and she's showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.  Case in point? Last night, the Don't Worry Darling actress attended the 13th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles in a tastefully see-through white gown. 

Pugh's dress was from Victoria Beckham's spring 2022 collection, and was *almost* completely sheer, save for an opaque satin scoop neck at the bodice and an asymmetric cut of fabric down the front. The mesh sections were covered in a silver polka-dot pattern and exposed a pair of white platform pumps below. Metallic fringe detailing on the sides was complemented by an elegant train from behind, and Pugh added to the dress's drama with a statement gold tassel necklace. 

Her blonde bob was worn slicked back and behind her ears, while her glam consisted of a nude lip and bronzy eye makeup. 

Hours earlier, Pugh joined the director from her new film The Wonder, Sebastián Lelio, at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event while wearing polka dots again, though, in an entirely different way. For the daytime occasion, Florence paired a red minidress, which featured white polka dots and floral appliqués on the collar, with a bright white belt and knee-high boots that showed off her bare legs.

Florence Pugh

Getty
Related Articles
Kate Hudson 'Glass Onion' premiere Los Angeles
Kate Hudson Walked the Red Carpet in the Glitziest Version of a Naked Dress
Allison Janney Black Sheer Dress "The People We Hate At The Wedding" Los Angeles 2022
Allison Janney's Totally Sheer, Sequin Dress Had a Turtleneck and Arm Cutouts
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Paired Her Sheer Gown with High-Waisted Underwear and a Bandeau Bra
Gwyneth Paltrow Veuve Event Blue-and-White Striped One-Shoulder Dress
Gwyneth Paltrow Made a Case for Stripes in an Ab-Baring Gown With the Highest Slit
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Jennifer Lopez - Most Naked Looks
19 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Nearly Naked on the Red Carpet
Megan Fox Corset T-shirt Dress Daily Front Row Awards
Megan Fox Went Braless Underneath a T-Shirt Minidress with a Corset Bodice
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore the Shiniest "Naked" Pants on a School Night
Halle Berry
Halle Berry's Butt-Baring Naked Dress Just Brought Back the High-Low Trend
Christina Aguilera Leather Dress Glittery Boots The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Christina Aguilera Paired Her Plunging Leather Dress With Glittery Stockings and a Butt-Length Ponytail
Beyoncé Sheer Beaded Dress Sunglasses Oscars After-Party Instagram
Beyoncé's Oscars After-Party Look Included a Totally Sheer Gown and Butt-Length Hair
SJP Best Looks
Sarah Jessica Parker's 50 Most Memorable Looks Ever
Celebrity Maternity Style
48 Times Celebs Gave Us Major Maternity Outfit Inspiration
TK Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
39 Chic Celebrity Looks That Have Us Saying Yes to Tights
Jennifer Lopez Green One Sleeve Sheer Gown iHeart Radio Awards
Jennifer Lopez's Balletcore Dress Had One Sleeve and a Sheer Skirt
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Most Stylish Looks Ever