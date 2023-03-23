Florence Pugh Ushered in Spring With Her Valentino Hot Pants

Amid her press tour for A Good Person in New York City this past week, Florence Pugh has been photographed entering and exiting buildings in a parade of very good looks. From a side boob-baring tuxedo dress to a wearable take on the sheer trend, she's serving up all kinds of warm weather style inspiration, thanks mostly in part to Valentino's new spring collection — and her latest outfit is no exception.



On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving her Tribeca hotel in a piece that hasn't been pulled out of our closets for what feels like ages: shorts. And not just any pair of shorts, but silky Valentino ones embossed in the Italian fashion house's iconic logo. She teamed the hot pants with a matching button-down blouse and the trusty leather jacket she's been wearing on repeat lately, slung over one shoulder. While it's not exactly shorts weather just yet (a girl can dream), Florence covered her legs with sheer black tights and accessorized with a pair of black leather booties. Gold jewelry and studded rectangular sunglasses provided the finishing touches to her daytime look.



Getty

Her blonde hair was worn in retro bombshell waves with a major side part and pinned back on one side, while the rest of her glam included a pale pink lip and rosy cheeks.

This marked Florence's second look of the day. Earlier, she stopped by the set of Good Morning America wearing the same cropped moto jacket as before, but this time with a body-hugging maxi dress in an orange, white, and gray tie-dye pattern and a cutout bodice. She finished off the outfit with Dr. Martens, as well as her signature accessories of stacked earrings and a nose ring.