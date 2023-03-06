Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt

You go, Miss Flo.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 @ 09:15AM

When it comes to what to wear during Paris Fashion Week, more is more — from Marie Antoinette cosplay to DIY dresses made out of a dozen belts à la Julia Fox. So long as you're sitting in the front row, anything goes. 

One person who seemingly got this memo? Florence Pugh who arrived at the Valentino fall-winter 2023 runway show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in a sheer sparkly skirt with a visible white thong underneath. Despite the see-through fabric, Pugh's skirt was more than evening-ready with all-over sequins and a puddle train — however, the top half of her outfit wasn't quite as fancy, but it totally worked. For a shirt, Pugh opted for a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt (albeit with a bedazzled collar) that matched her diamond jewelry and silver handbag.

Florence Pugh

For her glam, Florence wore her blonde hair in a spiky top knot with face-framing pieces, and teamed her bronzy eyeshadow with dark pink lipstick. 

Florence Pugh

Getty

This isn't the first time Florence has worn a see-through Valentino design. Last summer, the actress slipped on a nipple-baring gown in hot pink tulle for the fashion house's haute couture show in July, and subsequently clapped back at critics who were offended by the look on Instagram. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she previously wrote.

Florence continued in the caption, "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?"

Related Articles
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Went Braless Underneath a Sheer Cropped Cardigan
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Show
Florence Pugh Clapped Back at "Vulgar" Critics of Her See-Through Valentino Dress
VOGUEâS WINTER 2023 COVER STAR IS FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh Wore a Chartreuse Bell-Sleeved Minidress in the Winter Issue of 'Vogue'
Rege Jean Page Thor Premiere London
Regé-Jean Page Had Some Words for People Who Body-Shamed Florence Pugh
The 11 Best Wool Sweaters to Keep Cozy Through 2023 tout
The 11 Best Wool Sweaters to Keep Cozy Through 2023
Best Fenty Beauty Products
The 13 Best Fenty Beauty Products of 2023
Jennifer Lopez in a voluminous pink tulle gown
50 Times Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Looks Made Our Jaws Drop
The Best Unlined Bras That Are Supremely Comfortable
The 8 Best Unlined Bras of 2023 That Are Supremely Comfortable
TBT: Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee
TBT: Tommy Lee Licked Pamela Anderson's Face the Night They Met
Best New Years Eve Dresses
The 15 Best New Years Eve Dresses To Shimmy Your Way Into 2023
Best Plus-Size Bikinis
Attention Busty and Fat Babes, These 8 Plus-Size Bikinis Are for You
The Best Sweaters for an Extra Cozy Year
The 16 Best Sweaters of 2023 for an Extra Cozy Year
The 7 Best Bras For Older Women
The 7 Best Bras For Older Women That Marry Comfort And Support in 2023
Best Plus-Size PJs
The 8 Best Plus-Size Pajamas for Cozy Nights
The Best Shapewear Dresses, woman wearing a sleek black dress on a country road
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
These 16 Blazers Will Make You Look Sharp, No Matter Your Style
The 25 Best Blazers That Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit in 2023