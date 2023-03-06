Florence Pugh Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her Sheer Sequined Evening Skirt

When it comes to what to wear during Paris Fashion Week, more is more — from Marie Antoinette cosplay to DIY dresses made out of a dozen belts à la Julia Fox. So long as you're sitting in the front row, anything goes.



One person who seemingly got this memo? Florence Pugh who arrived at the Valentino fall-winter 2023 runway show at the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild in a sheer sparkly skirt with a visible white thong underneath. Despite the see-through fabric, Pugh's skirt was more than evening-ready with all-over sequins and a puddle train — however, the top half of her outfit wasn't quite as fancy, but it totally worked. For a shirt, Pugh opted for a gray cropped crewneck sweatshirt (albeit with a bedazzled collar) that matched her diamond jewelry and silver handbag.

For her glam, Florence wore her blonde hair in a spiky top knot with face-framing pieces, and teamed her bronzy eyeshadow with dark pink lipstick.

Getty

This isn't the first time Florence has worn a see-through Valentino design. Last summer, the actress slipped on a nipple-baring gown in hot pink tulle for the fashion house's haute couture show in July, and subsequently clapped back at critics who were offended by the look on Instagram. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," she previously wrote.



Florence continued in the caption, "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What's more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying. It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?"

