Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown

Florence Pugh proved that wearing white after Labor Day isn't breaking any rule by showing that it's the perfect way to headline a red carpet — especially when the look is set to top just about everyone's wedding Pinterest boards. For her apperance at the Elle Style Awards at The Old Sessions House in London, the star wore a long, sheer Alexander McQueen dress with a statement-making train and halter neckline to accept the British Icon Award.

Proving that she's every bit an icon, the actress paired her now-signature short crop (which grew out from her buzzcut) with the airy, breezy, ethereal gown for a vibe that brought together prim-and-proper princess vibes with a punk rock sensibility — and that just about sums up Pugh's fashion M.O. She kept her makeup light and bronzy for the night and let the bleached hairdo take the spotlight alongside the intricately textured gown, which dipped low in the back and floral lace details over a point d'esprit backdrop.

She finished the look with blue nail polish and a slew of pearl earrings, telling Elle on the red carpet, "When I have short hair I really accentuate jewelry, big bold jewelry."

Dave Benett/Getty Images for ELLE Style Awards 2023

Pugh spoke about her fashion with Elle prior to the event, saying that she doesn't understand everyone's fascination with her body and, namely, her nipples.



"I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out," she said. "I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown 'too much' of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up."

