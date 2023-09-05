Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown

This punk-rock princess bride even had something blue.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 @ 04:19PM
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty Images for ELLE Style Awards 2023

Florence Pugh proved that wearing white after Labor Day isn't breaking any rule by showing that it's the perfect way to headline a red carpet — especially when the look is set to top just about everyone's wedding Pinterest boards. For her apperance at the Elle Style Awards at The Old Sessions House in London, the star wore a long, sheer Alexander McQueen dress with a statement-making train and halter neckline to accept the British Icon Award. 

Proving that she's every bit an icon, the actress paired her now-signature short crop (which grew out from her buzzcut) with the airy, breezy, ethereal gown for a vibe that brought together prim-and-proper princess vibes with a punk rock sensibility — and that just about sums up Pugh's fashion M.O. She kept her makeup light and bronzy for the night and let the bleached hairdo take the spotlight alongside the intricately textured gown, which dipped low in the back and floral lace details over a point d'esprit backdrop. 

She finished the look with blue nail polish and a slew of pearl earrings, telling Elle on the red carpet, "When I have short hair I really accentuate jewelry, big bold jewelry."

Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023

Dave Benett/Getty Images for ELLE Style Awards 2023

Pugh spoke about her fashion with Elle prior to the event, saying that she doesn't understand everyone's fascination with her body and, namely, her nipples.

"I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out," she said. "I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown 'too much' of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up."

Related Articles
Joey King and Steven Piet
Joey King Got Married in a Super-Secret Ceremony Over the Weekend
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Brought Back the Most Unexpected Y2K Accessory at the Renaissance World Tour
Vanessa Hudgens Beyonce Concert
Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan
Beyonce Diana Ross Hope Gala
Beyoncé Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With a Surprise Mid-Concert Serenade From Diana Ross
linda evangelista fragrance
Linda Evangelista Revealed That She Privately Battled Breast Cancer Twice In 5 Years
Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu
Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert
jimmy buffett
"Margaritaville" Singer Jimmy Buffett Has Died at Age 76
I Bought The Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great For Everyday Wear, Too
I Bought the Perfect Fall Wedding Guest Dress, and It's Great for Everyday Wear, Too
The Weekend Edit: Iâm Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Amal Clooneyâs Versatile Shoes
I’m Stealing These 4 Celebrity Fashion Pieces, Including Helen Mirren’s Practical Flats
Hailey Bieber Vanity Fair
Hailey Bieber Just Pulled Off This Foolproof Two-Piece Outfit Formula
nicole luke combs acm awards
Luke Combs and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy
Rita Ora Venice Leather Pants
Rita Ora Just Stepped Out in a See-Through Lace Top and Leather Pants
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Salma Hayek Met Gala
Salma Hayek Paired an Extremely Low-Cut Bra Top With a Low-Rise Crochet Skirt