Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown

Florence Pugh knows a thing or two about baring it all (see: nipple-baring cardigans and the almost totally naked dress), but her latest outfit just confirmed that the side-boob trend will always reign supreme. Case in point? On Monday, the actress attended the New York screening of her upcoming film A Good Person (premiering March 24) in a statement gown that gave power dressing the sexiest twist.

Never one to shy away from taking a fashion gamble (even if it causes a ruckus on social media), Pugh's red carpet Valentino gown featured a collared necktie top with a revealing back that scooped low enough on the sides to expose her side boob. While pearls, sequins, and a mesh material coupled with the top's risqué silhouette to up the drama even further, the dress's simple black, floor-length bottom (accessorized with a pair of towering platform pumps) helped balance out the look in the best way.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

For her glam, Florence opted for a sleek, elaborate updo that showed off her stack of diamond earrings and her matching diamond bull ring. She teamed her bronzy eyeshadow with bushy brows and a matte pink lip.

It was a family affair for the Pugh household, as the star’s mother. and father, Deborah Mackin and Clinton Pugh, and grandmother came out to support her new grief drama. But that wasn’t the only person joining the star on the black carpet — her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, who she dated from April 2019 to early 2022, was also in attendance. Braff wrote and directed A Good Person, while Pugh served as a producer and stars as Allison, one of the main characters.

getty images

On Monday, Braff told Entertainment Tonight that Pugh was the inspiration behind A Good Person and shared how he was in “awe of her talent” prior to writing the script.

"She's a next-level actress. I mean, she's just unbelievable, and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging," Braff told the publication. "It wasn't for your average actors — I couldn't have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her, and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene, and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone's talking about."

