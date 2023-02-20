Florence Pugh Paired the Shortest Sequin Minidress With the Tallest Holographic Heels

She never misses.

Published on February 20, 2023
Florence pugh baftas after-party 2023
Photo:

getty images

Awards season is officially in full swing, and while there’s no question that celebrities are constantly bringing their A-game to the red carpet, there’s a sexier, hotter subset of awards show fashion that refuses to be ignored: After-party dressing. From Simone Ashley’s glitzy top to Megan Fox’s silky mini, celebs are always slipping into much flirtier (and oftentimes, shorter) looks to party the night away in. The latest famous face to absolutely nail the assignment? None other than Florence Pugh.

On Sunday night, the actress stepped out at British Vogue And Tiffany & Co.'s 2023 Fashion and Film Party in her second stunning look of the night: a rhinestone-covered pink and silver micro-minidress by Valentino that featured spaghetti straps, an empire waist, and a glitzy bow detail. Pugh accessorized with a simple diamond necklace, two matching bracelets, and a pair of holographic silver platform heels, and she wore her blonde hair in a sleek updo, save for her asymmetrical fringe.

As for her glam, Florence opted for a dark smoky eye, a pink lip, and a rosy complexion, and she complimented the shimmery look with her signature septum ring and a pair of silver drop earrings. 

The quick change came just hours after the actress made yet another show-stopping appearance on the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet in a custom orange Nina Ricci by Harris Reed gown. Sporting a complete 180 from what she wore to the after-party, Pugh’s first dress of the evening featured voluminous ruffles across its strapless bodice and floor-skimming train and a sheer, form-fitting ruched bodice. For this look, Florence wore her blonde hair in a sculptural updo complete with simple diamond hoop earrings.

