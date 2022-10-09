Florence Pugh Paired Her Sheer Gown with High-Waisted Underwear and a Bandeau Bra

Another day, another naked look from Ms. Pugh.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 9, 2022 @ 12:41PM
Florence Pugh
Photo:

Getty

Florence Pugh is fully on board with the naked trend. From nipple-baring gowns to sheer skirt and cardigan sets, the actress isn't afraid to flash some skin for fashion's sake — and last night was no exception.

Celebrating her breakout star status at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members reception at The National Gallery in London, Pugh paired her black metallic sheer gown from Rodarte with nothing but matching high-waisted underwear and a bandeau bra underneath. The visible lingerie added a bit of edge to the princess-worthy dress — which featured puff sleeves, bows dotted down the front, and a tulle skirt — as did Florence's signature septum piercing and dark red lipstick. 

She completed the vampy look with black pumps, diamond jewelry, and a tousled blonde bob.

While naked dressing may be Pugh's default for evening, by day, she often leans more ladylike. Take, for example, hours earlier when she attended a special screening of The Wonder and wore a blue crushed velvet dress with a Peter Pan collar, or front row at Valentino's spring-summer 2023 show in a pink turtleneck minidress layered underneath a white cape coat.

Florence Pugh

Getty
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Olivia Wilde 2022 Venice Film Festival
Olivia Wilde's Bold Blazer Was Made Even Bolder with Just a Bra Underneath
Beyonce LBD with Bra Cutouts
Beyoncé Wore an LBD with Bra Cutouts and the Sexiest Pair of Tights
Jessica Biel Kenzo Show PFW
Jessica Biel Styled Her Houndstooth Suit with an Itty-Bitty Bra
Feral Girl Fall Is Upon Us
Feral Girl Fall Is Upon Us
Emily Ratajkowski Sheer Dress Dog Walk
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Completely See-Through Dress
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union's Crochet Micro Minidress Had Floor-Skimming Fringe
kendall jenner met gala after party
Kendall Jenner's Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look Showed Off Matching Rose Gold Lingerie
Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Listicle
A Collection of Gabrielle Union's Best Looks Ever
Megan Fox Corset T-shirt Dress Daily Front Row Awards
Megan Fox Went Braless Underneath a T-Shirt Minidress with a Corset Bodice
Vanessa Hudgens Valentino Show Paris Fashion Week Lilac Lace Dress
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Sheer Minidress With Hot Pants
Best Slips
The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  
bella hadid cannes film festival
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart's Lingerie Was the Best Part of Her Latest Outfit
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore Sheer Cutout Lingerie in Her Latest Movie Trailer
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Kim Kardashian West
All of These Celebrities Left Their Bras at Home for the Day