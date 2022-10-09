Florence Pugh Paired Her Sheer Gown with High-Waisted Underwear and a Bandeau Bra

Florence Pugh is fully on board with the naked trend. From nipple-baring gowns to sheer skirt and cardigan sets, the actress isn't afraid to flash some skin for fashion's sake — and last night was no exception.



Celebrating her breakout star status at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences new members reception at The National Gallery in London, Pugh paired her black metallic sheer gown from Rodarte with nothing but matching high-waisted underwear and a bandeau bra underneath. The visible lingerie added a bit of edge to the princess-worthy dress — which featured puff sleeves, bows dotted down the front, and a tulle skirt — as did Florence's signature septum piercing and dark red lipstick.



She completed the vampy look with black pumps, diamond jewelry, and a tousled blonde bob.

While naked dressing may be Pugh's default for evening, by day, she often leans more ladylike. Take, for example, hours earlier when she attended a special screening of The Wonder and wore a blue crushed velvet dress with a Peter Pan collar, or front row at Valentino's spring-summer 2023 show in a pink turtleneck minidress layered underneath a white cape coat.