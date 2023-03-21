Florence Pugh Made a Case for Sheer Dressing in Everyday Life

Miss Flo is becoming the spokesperson for the naked dress.

Tessa Petak
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 05:12PM
Florence Pugh
Photo:

Getty Images

One day after shutting down the black carpet with her sideboob-baring tuxedo dress and an adorable moment with her grandma, Florence Pugh is turning heads again in another sheer ensemble that is much more suited for everyday wear than her usual red carpet-ready aesthetic.

On Tuesday, Pugh stepped out in New York City in a black-and-white see-through dress complete with an all-over star pattern and ruffled hem. Coordinating black underwear peeked through the mesh frock that was layered under a leather moto jacket which she wore fastened. In keeping with the grungy take on the Hollywood-beloved trend, Pugh added chunky studded boots, a matching handbag, and rectangular sunglasses. Her blonde hair was partially pinned back and styled with flipped-out ends.

Florence Pugh

Getty Images

Last night, the star attended the premiere of her new film A Good Person, written and directed by Pugh's ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. The actor praised his ex in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying she was a huge inspiration when writing the drama.

"I'm just in awe of her talent and I said, 'I wanna write this for Florence. What I'm writing is really gonna be challenging and she's incredible,'" he told the outlet. "She's a next-level actress. I mean, she's just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging. It wasn't for your average actors — I couldn't have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone's talking about."

The movie — which also stars Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Jackie Hoffman, and others — was written during a period of grief in Braff's life following the loss of his sister, father, and friend Nick Cordero. "It's been about four years of a lot of loss," he said. "My best friend was staying in my guest house, and he got Covid and eventually died at 41 years old leaving behind [his wife] Amanda Kloots and their young son ... So when I sat down to write — because I had to write, I had to express myself in some way, there was nothing else to do during the pandemic — this is what came out of me." 

"I wanted to write about grief and the daunting task of trying to stand back up again after loss," he added.

