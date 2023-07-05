Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut

She's giving a whole new meaning to Valentino pink.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 5, 2023
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh and Valentino have partnered on some very iconic looks together over the last couple years (does the Venice Film Festival ring any bells? Or her perhaps her mesh skirt and matching thong?) On Wednesday, the fashion house and the actress did it again in a nipple-freeing take on summer pastels at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show.

Pugh arrived at the Château de Chantilly in Paris in a sheer plunging lilac chiffon dress with ruffled shoulders, a giant black bow on the back, and a billowing skirt that flowed in the wind. She wore nothing under the see-through dress, save for a black thong to match the platform heels that peeked out from under the floor-skimming dress. She accessorized with a matching leather handbag, two rings, and dainty hoops and stud earrings.

Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut

While the statement-making dress certainly garnered lots of attention, it was Pugh's hair that was perhaps the most eye-catching detail of the look. The tips of the actress's grown-out blonde buzzcut were dyed a vibrant pink color. While the inspiration behind the fresh color is unclear, it seems that the Barbie film has had an impact on even the industry's biggest stars.

Pugh modeled the summer-ready look in front of the stunning and historic château for the flashing cameras. Before making her way into the show, she also posed alongside actress Naomi Ackie, who wore a cropped blazer and button-up with a tie and matching trousers.

